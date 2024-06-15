Exame.com

Milhares de pessoas protestam contra a extrema direita na França

Manifestações ocorrem em plena crise política devido à inesperada antecipação das eleições legislativas; presidente francês chocou o país ao dissolver o Parlamento no domingo

Manifestantes se reúnem durante um comício após ganhos significativos dos partidos de extrema direita nas eleições para o Parlamento Europeu (Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP)

15 de junho de 2024

Última atualização em 15 de junho de 2024 às 14h41.

Dezenas de milhares de pessoas protestaram neste sábado contra a perspectiva da chegada da extrema direita ao poder na França. As manifestações ocorrem em plena crise política devido à inesperada antecipação das eleições legislativas, previstas inicialmente para 2027 e que agora ocorrerão em 30 de junho e 7 de julho deste ano.

O presidente francês, Emmanuel Macron, chocou o país ao dissolver o Parlamento no último domingo uma hora depois da vitória da extrema direita nas eleições europeias.

"Pensei que nunca veria a extrema direita chegar ao poder, mas agora isso pode acontecer", disse Florence David, de 60 anos, no início da manifestação em Paris.

Analistas políticos consideraram a decisão de Macron uma “aposta arriscada” num momento de ascensão da extrema direita na Europa – e onde a França é um dos principais apoiadores da Ucrânia na ofensiva contra a Rússia. Diante de uma nova possível vitória do partido de extrema direita Reagrupamento Nacional (RN), que conquistou 93% dos municípios franceses nas eleições europeias, cinco sindicatos convocaram uma manifestação neste fim de semana.

"É um momento histórico. A nossa democracia se aproxima de um ponto de virada", alertou a líder do sindicato moderado CFDT, Marylise Léon.

O “temor” ao RN assumiu diferentes formas na marcha em Paris: defesa da democracia, dos direitos dos estrangeiros e do coletivo LGBTQIAP+. As manifestações lembram as de 1º de maio de 2022, quando quase um milhão de pessoas saíram às ruas contra o candidato de extrema direita Jean-Marie Le Pen, após ele ter avançado para o segundo turno presidencial.

Desde então, a filha dele, Marine Le Pen, conseguiu moderar a imagem do Frente Nacional – rebatizado de RN – e as autoridades esperam até 350 mil pessoas nas ruas neste fim de semana, das quais 100 mil em Paris neste sábado.

"Em 2002 foi um movimento saudável de raiva e medo. Agora nos acostumamos [à extrema direita]. Não é bom", alertou Alice Ribière, uma professora de 39 anos que se manifestou em Nice, no sudeste da França.

Expulsões na esquerda

O RN obteria 29,5% das intenções de voto, segundo uma pesquisa da Cluster17 publicada na sexta-feira, que coloca a coalizão de esquerda Nova Frente Popular como sua principal rival (28,5%). A aliança centrista do presidente Macron surge na terceira posição (18%), em um contexto de enfraquecimento da imagem do presidente e do seu primeiro-ministro, Gabriel Attal, segundo outra pesquisa da Elabe.

O terremoto político gerado pelas eleições antecipadas, que já dividiu o partido conservador Os Republicanos (LR) devido à proposta do seu líder de fazer um acordo com a extrema direita, atingiu também a esquerda. O França Insubmissa (LFI, esquerda radical) indignou seus aliados socialistas, ambientalistas e comunistas do Nova Frente Popular, ao retirar das eleições cinco deputados em fim de mandato que criticavam seu líder Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

Outro aspecto que incendiou a nova coligação foi o fato de o LFI ter investido em Adrien Quatennens, um deputado próximo de Mélenchon, como candidato, apesar da sua condenação em 2022 por violência doméstica. E a candidatura do ex-presidente socialista François Hollande nas eleições legislativas poderá pressionar ainda mais a coligação.

