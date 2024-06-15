Milhares de pessoas protestam contra a extrema direita na França

Dezenas de milhares de pessoas protestaram neste sábado contra a perspectiva da chegada da extrema direita ao poder na França. As manifestações ocorrem em plena crise política devido à inesperada antecipação das eleições legislativas, previstas inicialmente para 2027 e que agora ocorrerão em 30 de junho e 7 de julho deste ano.
O presidente francês, Emmanuel Macron, chocou o país ao dissolver o Parlamento no último domingo uma hora depois da vitória da extrema direita nas eleições europeias.
-
1/14
(Protesto contra a extrema direita depois que o presidente francês convocou eleições legislativas após ganhos significativos dos partidos de extrema direita nas eleições para o Parlamento Europeu, em Paris, em 15 de junho de 2024)
-
2/14
People take part in an anti far-right rally after French president called legislative elections following far-right parties' significant gains in European Parliament elections, in Toulouse on June 15, 2024. Less than a week after the earthquake of the dissolution, opponents of the far-right are called by trade unions, associations and the left-wing coalition of the "Nouveau Front Populaire" to take to the streets across France. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP)
(Manifestação unitária dos sindicatos contra a extrema direita)
-
3/14
Anti-riot police officers walk ahead of an anti far-right rally after French president called legislative elections following far-right parties' significant gains in European Parliament elections, in Toulouse on June 15, 2024. Less than a week after the earthquake of the dissolution, opponents of the far-right are called by trade unions, associations and the left-wing coalition of the "Nouveau Front Populaire" to take to the streets across France. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP)
(Manifestação unitária dos sindicatos contra a extrema direita)
-
4/14
Thousands of protesters march as they demonstrate against the far right, in Rennes, western France on June 15, 2024. Less than a week after the earthquake of the dissolution, opponents of the far-right are called by trade unions, associations and the left-wing coalition of the "Nouveau Front Populaire" to take to the streets across France after the French President called legislative elections following far-right parties' significant gains in European Parliament elections. (Photo by LOU BENOIST / AFP)
(Manifestação contra a extrema direita em Paris)
-
5/14
French Republican Security Corps (CRS) riot police officers stand guard near Place de la Nation during an anti far-right rally after French president called legislative elections following far-right parties' significant gains in European Parliament elections, in Paris on June 15, 2024. Less than a week after the earthquake of the dissolution, opponents of the far-right are called by trade unions, associations and the left-wing coalition of the "Nouveau Front Populaire" to take to the streets across France. (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP)
(Protesto anti-extrema direita depois que o presidente francês convocou eleições legislativas após ganhos significativos dos partidos de extrema direita nas eleições para o Parlamento Europeu, em Paris, em 15 de junho de 2024)
-
6/14
People take part in an anti far-right rally after French president called legislative elections following far-right parties' significant gains in European Parliament elections, in Marseille, southeastern France, on June 15, 2024. Less than a week after the earthquake of the dissolution, opponents of the far-right are called by trade unions, associations and the left-wing coalition of the "Nouveau Front Populaire" to take to the streets across France. (Photo by Jérémy PAOLONI / AFP)
(Pessoas participam de uma manifestação anti-extrema direita depois que o presidente francês convocou eleições legislativas após ganhos significativos dos partidos de extrema direita nas eleições para o Parlamento Europeu)
-
7/14
Protester stand in clouds of tear gas during a demonstration against the far right, in Nantes, western France, on June 15, 2024. Less than a week after the earthquake of the dissolution, opponents of the far-right are called by trade unions, associations and the left-wing coalition of the "Nouveau Front Populaire" to take to the streets across France after the French President called legislative elections following far-right parties' significant gains in European Parliament elections. (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP)
(Protesto contra a extrema direita depois que o presidente francês convocou eleições legislativas após ganhos significativos dos partidos de extrema direita nas eleições para o Parlamento Europeu, em Paris, em 15 de junho de 2024)
-
8/14
People take part in an anti far-right rally after French president called legislative elections following far-right parties' significant gains in European Parliament elections, in Toulouse on June 15, 2024. Less than a week after the earthquake of the dissolution, opponents of the far-right are called by trade unions, associations and the left-wing coalition of the "Nouveau Front Populaire" to take to the streets across France. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP)
(Manifestação unitária dos sindicatos contra a extrema direita)
-
9/14
Demonstrators hold placards reading "Ok to repeat History" (L) and "But not any History" with illustration portraits representing French socialist politicain Leon Blum (L) and a crossed portrait of French head of the Vichy regime Marechal Petain during an anti far-right rally after French president called legislative elections following far-right parties' significant gains in European Parliament elections, in Paris on June 15, 2024. Less than a week after the earthquake of the dissolution, opponents of the far-right are called by trade unions, associations and the left-wing coalition of the "Nouveau Front Populaire" to take to the streets across France. (Photo by Zakaria ABDELKAFI / AFP)
(Manifestantes seguram cartazes com os dizeres "Ok para repetir a História" (E) e "Mas não qualquer História" com retratos ilustrativos representando o político socialista francês Leon Blum (E) e um retrato cruzado do chefe francês do regime de Vichy, Marechal Pétain)
-
10/14
A man pulling a shopping trolley gestures as he walks through clouds of tear gas during a demonstration against the far right, in Nantes, western France, on June 15, 2024. Less than a week after the earthquake of the dissolution, opponents of the far-right are called by trade unions, associations and the left-wing coalition of the "Nouveau Front Populaire" to take to the streets across France after the French President called legislative elections following far-right parties' significant gains in European Parliament elections. (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP)
(FRANCE-POLITICS-DEMO)
-
11/14
Demonstrators react as they are enveloped by teargas during an anti far-right rally after the French president called legislative elections following far-right parties' significant gains in European Parliament elections, in Rennes, western France on June 15, 2024. (Photo by LOU BENOIST / AFP)
(Protesto contra a extrema direita depois que o presidente francês convocou eleições legislativas após ganhos significativos dos partidos de extrema direita nas eleições para o Parlamento Europeu, em Paris, em 15 de junho de 2024)
-
12/14
Demonstrators chant slogans and hold smoke flares during an anti far-right rally after the French president called legislative elections following far-right parties' significant gains in European Parliament elections, in Nantes on June 15, 2024. Less than a week after the earthquake of the dissolution, opponents of the far-right are called by trade unions, associations and the left-wing coalition of the "Nouveau Front Populaire" to take to the streets across France. (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP)
(Manifestação unitária dos sindicatos contra a extrema direita)
-
13/14
A demonstrator holds a placard reading "The devil wears Bardella" during an anti far-right rally after French president called legislative elections following far-right parties' significant gains in European Parliament elections, in Paris on June 15, 2024. Less than a week after the earthquake of the dissolution, opponents of the far-right are called by trade unions, associations and the left-wing coalition of the "Nouveau Front Populaire" to take to the streets across France. (Photo by Zakaria ABDELKAFI / AFP)
(Um manifestante segura um cartaz com os dizeres "O diabo veste Bardella" durante um protesto anti-extrema direita)
-
14/14
French Gendarmerie officers hold riot shields during a demonstration against the far right, in Nantes, western France, on June 15, 2024. Less than a week after the earthquake of the dissolution, opponents of the far-right are called by trade unions, associations and the left-wing coalition of the "Nouveau Front Populaire" to take to the streets across France after the French President called legislative elections following far-right parties' significant gains in European Parliament elections. (Photo by ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP)
(Oficiais da Gendarmaria Francesa seguram escudos antimotim durante uma manifestação contra a extrema direita)
"Pensei que nunca veria a extrema direita chegar ao poder, mas agora isso pode acontecer", disse Florence David, de 60 anos, no início da manifestação em Paris.
Analistas políticos consideraram a decisão de Macron uma “aposta arriscada” num momento de ascensão da extrema direita na Europa – e onde a França é um dos principais apoiadores da Ucrânia na ofensiva contra a Rússia. Diante de uma nova possível vitória do partido de extrema direita Reagrupamento Nacional (RN), que conquistou 93% dos municípios franceses nas eleições europeias, cinco sindicatos convocaram uma manifestação neste fim de semana.
"É um momento histórico. A nossa democracia se aproxima de um ponto de virada", alertou a líder do sindicato moderado CFDT, Marylise Léon.
O “temor” ao RN assumiu diferentes formas na marcha em Paris: defesa da democracia, dos direitos dos estrangeiros e do coletivo LGBTQIAP+. As manifestações lembram as de 1º de maio de 2022, quando quase um milhão de pessoas saíram às ruas contra o candidato de extrema direita Jean-Marie Le Pen, após ele ter avançado para o segundo turno presidencial.
Desde então, a filha dele, Marine Le Pen, conseguiu moderar a imagem do Frente Nacional – rebatizado de RN – e as autoridades esperam até 350 mil pessoas nas ruas neste fim de semana, das quais 100 mil em Paris neste sábado.
"Em 2002 foi um movimento saudável de raiva e medo. Agora nos acostumamos [à extrema direita]. Não é bom", alertou Alice Ribière, uma professora de 39 anos que se manifestou em Nice, no sudeste da França.
Expulsões na esquerda
O RN obteria 29,5% das intenções de voto, segundo uma pesquisa da Cluster17 publicada na sexta-feira, que coloca a coalizão de esquerda Nova Frente Popular como sua principal rival (28,5%). A aliança centrista do presidente Macron surge na terceira posição (18%), em um contexto de enfraquecimento da imagem do presidente e do seu primeiro-ministro, Gabriel Attal, segundo outra pesquisa da Elabe.
O terremoto político gerado pelas eleições antecipadas, que já dividiu o partido conservador Os Republicanos (LR) devido à proposta do seu líder de fazer um acordo com a extrema direita, atingiu também a esquerda. O França Insubmissa (LFI, esquerda radical) indignou seus aliados socialistas, ambientalistas e comunistas do Nova Frente Popular, ao retirar das eleições cinco deputados em fim de mandato que criticavam seu líder Jean-Luc Mélenchon.
Outro aspecto que incendiou a nova coligação foi o fato de o LFI ter investido em Adrien Quatennens, um deputado próximo de Mélenchon, como candidato, apesar da sua condenação em 2022 por violência doméstica. E a candidatura do ex-presidente socialista François Hollande nas eleições legislativas poderá pressionar ainda mais a coligação.