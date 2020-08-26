Furacão Laura se fortalece e deve gerar “tempestades catastróficas”

View this post on Instagram

Heads up: Hurricane Laura in the Gulf of Mexico continues to rapidly strengthen. **Prepare now to protect life and property** **If you need to evacuate, do so immediately.*** From the latest update (10 am CDT/11 am EDT) from NOAA's National Hurricane Center: "Hurricane #Laura Advisory 27: Laura Continues to Rapidly Strengthen and it is Expected To Become an Extremely Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane. Catastrophic Storm Surge, Extreme Winds, and Flash Flooding Expected Along the Northwest Gulf Coast Tonight. Actions to protect life and property need to be rushed to completion as tropical-storm-force winds are likely to arrive along the coast within the next few hours. Refer to your local emergency officials for information specific to your location. Unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana, including Calcasieu and Sabine Lakes. This surge could penetrate up to 30 miles inland from the immediate coastline. Widespread flash flooding along small streams, urban areas, and roadways is expected to begin this afternoon into Thursday from far eastern Texas, across Louisiana and Arkansas. This will also lead to minor to isolated moderate freshwater river flooding." STAY AWARE, STAY SAFE: For the latest forecast, images and resources: Go to hurricanes.gov/#laura and noaa.gov/laura and see @NHC_Atlantic on Twitter. [Satellite loop animation of center of Laura and associated lightning flashes, morning of 8/26: @NOAASatellites GOES-16.] #hurricane #laura #tropicalcycloe #GulfOfMexico @NWS