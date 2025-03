Em meio a embate com Trump, governo do Canadá chama novas eleições para 28 de abril Carney, que se tornou primeiro-ministro no último dia 14 após a renúncia de Justin Trudeau, decidiu antecipar a eleição em seis meses

Canada's Liberal Leader and Prime Minister-elect Mark Carney speaks moments before being elected as the new Liberal Party leader, in Ottawa on March 9, 2025. Canada's Liberal Party overwhelmingly elected Mark Carney as its new leader and the country's next prime minister on March 9, 2025, tasking the former central banker with helming Ottawa's response to threats from US President Donald Trump. (Photo by Dave Chan / AFP) (Dave Chan / AFP/AFP)