Autoridades dos EUA confirmam duas mortes causadas por incêndios em Los Angeles

Pelo menos dois civis morreram em um dos quatro incêndios que devastam Los Angeles e avançam sem controle, impulsionados por uma tempestade de ventos de até 160 quilômetros por hora, informaram nesta quarta-feira as autoridades locais.
"Infelizmente, temos dois óbitos de civis reportados por causas desconhecidas até o momento e uma quantidade significativa de feridos", declarou o chefe dos bombeiros do condado de Los Angeles, Anthony Marrone, em uma coletiva de imprensa sobre o incêndio de Eaton.
O incêndio de Eaton começou na noite passada no norte do condado de Los Angeles e afeta com especial intensidade a cidade de Pasadena. Em poucas horas, queimou mais de 809 hectares (2.000 acres) e destruiu centenas de casas, acrescentou.
Mais de 30.000 pessoas estão sob ordens de evacuação devido a este incêndio, que continua avançando sem cessar, enquanto milhares de estruturas estão em risco pelas chamas.
Quanto ao incêndio de Palisades, que também segue fora de controle e é o maior foco ativo até o momento, já destruiu mais de mil estruturas e continua crescendo, informou Marrone.
Emergência
Os incêndios devastadores estão "levando a capacidade dos serviços de emergência ao limite", afirmou a chefe dos bombeiros da cidade, Kristin Crowley.
Mais de 80.000 pessoas tiveram que ser evacuadas nas últimas 24 horas devido aos quatro incêndios que atingem a cidade e já consumiram mais de 2.024 hectares (5.000 acres) em menos de um dia.
Um quarto incêndio, iniciado nesta manhã, escureceu o céu da metrópole, que viveu sua pior noite em décadas. Enquanto isso, as equipes de resgate trabalham contra o relógio para conter o avanço das chamas em meio à tempestade de ventos de até 160 quilômetros por hora.
O incêndio, chamado Woodley, já consumiu aproximadamente 31 hectares (75 acres). Impulsionado pelos fortes ventos e sua localização – entre o grande incêndio de Palisades e outro incêndio em Hurst –, ele agrava ainda mais a situação de emergência na cidade, segundo o Departamento de Proteção contra Incêndios da Califórnia, conhecido como Cal Fire.
