  • AALR3 R$ 19,22 -0.98
  • AAPL34 R$ 78,60 0.81
  • ABCB4 R$ 15,97 1.08
  • ABEV3 R$ 14,38 -0.96
  • AERI3 R$ 4,70 -3.69
  • AESB3 R$ 10,85 -1.81
  • AGRO3 R$ 32,85 -3.35
  • ALPA4 R$ 19,73 0.66
  • ALSO3 R$ 20,57 -2.51
  • ALUP11 R$ 25,75 -2.02
  • AMAR3 R$ 2,25 -3.43
  • AMBP3 R$ 34,96 -0.51
  • AMER3 R$ 23,36 -2.67
  • AMZO34 R$ 78,00 -0.45
  • ANIM3 R$ 5,36 -3.42
  • ARZZ3 R$ 87,63 -1.56
  • ASAI3 R$ 15,15 -0.85
  • AZUL4 R$ 20,29 -7.65
  • B3SA3 R$ 12,90 -3.01
  • BBAS3 R$ 32,84 -1.14
Abra sua conta no BTG
Exame logo
Remy Sharp
Acesse sua contaou cadastre-se grátis

Onde encontrar

Onde encontrar as marcas fotografadas nessa edição
(Divulgação/Panerai)
(Divulgação/Panerai)
Por Daniel SallesPublicado em 02/05/2022 10:00 | Última atualização em 02/05/2022 12:38Tempo de Leitura: 1 min de leitura

Aramis - Tel. (11) 3816-1236/98465-3243, http://www.aramis.com.br

Brunello Cucinelli - Tel. (11) 3198-9387, http://www.brunellocucinelli.com

Burberry - Tel. (11) 3152-6555, br.burberry.com

Christian Louboutin - Tel. (11) 3816-0016, http://www.christianlouboutin.com

Egrey - Tel. (11) 3082-6505, http://www.egrey.com.br

Emporio Armani - Tel. (11) 3034-3559, http://www.armani.com

Frattina - Tel. (11) 3062-3244, http://www.frattina.com.br

Giorgio Armani - Tel. (11) 3755-0607, http://www.armani.com

Handred - Tel. (11) 2371-1664, http://www.handred.com.br

Havaianas - http://www.havaianas.com.br

Hotel Rosewood São Paulo - Tel. (11) 3797-0500, https://www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/sao-paulo

Hugo Boss - Tel. (11) 3070-5900/3152-6104, http://www.hugoboss.com

Lacoste - Tel. (11) 3812-8801, http://www.lacoste.com.br

Louie - http://www.louie.com.br

Louis Vuitton - Tel. (11) 3060-5099, br.louisvuitton.com

Marchon - Tel. (11) 2110-1198, http://www.marchon.com

Montblanc - Tel. (11) 3032-4230, http://www.montblanc.com.br

Oriba - Tel. (11) 3062-2668, http://www.oriba.com.br

Osklen - Tel. (11) 3813-0572, http://www.osklen.com.br

Panerai na Frattina - http://www.panerai.com.br, http://www.frattina.com.br, tel. (11) 3062-3244

Piet - http://www.pietsp.com

Rider - http://www.rider.com.br

Salvatore Ferragamo - Tel. (11) 3815-5057, http://www.ferragamo.com

Vasco Vasconcellos - Tel. (11) 3567-1270, http://www.vascovasconcellos.com.br

Vert - http://www.vert-shoes.com.br

Yuool - http://www.yuool.com.br

Zegna - Tel. (11) 3031-4771, http://www.zegna.com

Casualguia-de-estilo

Veja Também

Chill out
Revista Exame
Há 6 horas • 2 min de leitura

Chill out

Embarque imediato 
Revista Exame
Há 6 horas • 3 min de leitura

Embarque imediato 

Um pé na academia...
Revista Exame
Há 6 horas • 3 min de leitura

Um pé na academia...

Robusto e sustentável
Revista Exame
Há 6 horas • 3 min de leitura

Robusto e sustentável

No improviso do jazz
Revista Exame
Há 6 horas • 6 min de leitura

No improviso do jazz

Casualidade em alta
Revista Exame
Há 6 horas • 3 min de leitura

Casualidade em alta

Alinhamento básico
Revista Exame
Há 6 horas • 1 min de leitura

Alinhamento básico