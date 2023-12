Ministro da Defesa da Venezuela diz ser 'provocação' envio de navio militar britânico à Guiana

(COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on December 12, 2023 shows Guyana's President Irfaan Ali (L) arriving for the opening session of the 9th Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, on June 9, 2022 and Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro delivering a speech during the leaders summit of the COP27 climate conference at the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Centre, in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of the same name, on November 8, 2022. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his Guyanese counterpart, Irfaan Ali, will meet in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on December 14, 2023, on their countries' growing dispute over the oil-rich region of Essequibo, amid mounting international warnings against escalating the row. The meeting was called under the auspices of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON and AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP) (Patrick T. FALLON and AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP)