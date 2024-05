Comitiva de ministros irá ao RS na sexta-feira, 3, por causa de chuvas Estado enfrenta fortes chuvas e mais de 1400 pessoas estão desalojadas

A local resident stands on debris of a house partially destroyed by heavy rains in Sinimbu, in the Vale do Rio Pardo region of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil on May 1, 2024. The toll after heavy rains in Brazil's southern state of Rio Grande do Sul rose to eight dead and 21 missing, regional authorities said Wednesday. The deluges have displaced approximately 1,400 people in more than 100 municipalities across the state, the majority of whom civil defence officials said had been moved to shelters. (Photo by Anselmo Cunha / AFP) (Photo by ANSELMO CUNHA/AFP via Getty Images) (Anselmo Cunha/Getty Images)