Após trégua do fim de semana, chuva deve voltar ao RS nesta segunda Defesa Civil alerta para transbordamento de rios e arroios

View of the statue of Jose and Anita Garibladi in the flooded Garibaldi Square in the Cidade Baixa neighborhood of Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, taken on May 14, 2024. Rivers in south Brazil rose anew on the eve, as flood rescue efforts intensified. Up to now, heavy rains, flooding and mudslides that have ravaged the southern Rio Grande do Sul state for about two weeks have left 147 people killed, about 600,000 people displaced, more than 800 injured and 127 people reported missing. (Photo by Anselmo Cunha / AFP) (Anselmo Cunha / AFP)