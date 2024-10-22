Exame.com

Atlético-MG x River Plate: onde assistir e horário pela Copa Libertadores

Partida entre Atlético-MG x River Plate é válida pela Copa Libertadores

Mateus Omena e nIA Bot

Publicado em 22 de outubro de 2024 às 08h47.

Última atualização em 22 de outubro de 2024 às 09h41.

O Atlético-MG enfrenta o River Plate nesta terça-feira, 22 de outubro, às 21h30, na Arena MRV, em Belo Horizonte. O confronto é válido pela Copa Libertadores e terá transmissão ao vivo pela ESPN e Disney+.

O Galo busca reverter a desvantagem no placar, após ter sido derrotado na partida de ida na Argentina. Com o apoio de sua torcida, o time mineiro espera manter viva a esperança de classificação para a próxima fase do torneio continental. Já o River, atual campeão da Libertadores, chega com uma postura defensiva para assegurar a vantagem.

*Este conteúdo foi gerado automaticamente com o uso de inteligência artificial.

