ESG

COP16 definirá futuro possível para crianças e adolescentes, diz vice-presidente da Colômbia

Reconhecida mundialmente pelo ativismo contra o garimpo e a mineração no país, Francia Márquez, conversou com jovens vozes da luta ambiental durante a Conferência da Biodiversidade, em Cali

A vice-presidente colombiana Francia Márquez, (Vice-Presidencia de La Republica de Colombia/Divulgação)

A vice-presidente colombiana Francia Márquez, (Vice-Presidencia de La Republica de Colombia/Divulgação)

Letícia Ozório
Letícia Ozório

Repórter de ESG

Publicado em 23 de outubro de 2024 às 07h00.

De Cali, Colômbia*

De 16 a 20 de outubro, aconteceu na Colômbia a Conferência Nacional de Crianças, Adolescência e Juventude pela biodiversidade. Ao todo, mais de 150 representantes de todo o país discutiram como os maiores desafios ambientais da atualidade, a crise climática e a perda dos recursos naturais, podem comprometer a esperança de um futuro possível.

Com o início da COP16, essas novas gerações voltaram a usar suas vozes para levar suas necessidades ao centro do debate mais amplo, a conferência mundial que alcança lideranças do mundo inteiro. São exigências simples, mas que já faltam a muitas comunidades na América Latina: garantia de um meio ambiente limpo, seguro, com água potável, ar de qualidade e a preservação da flora e da fauna.

Além de serem os representantes da próxima geração, os mais jovens representam também a base da cadeira de impacto, sendo os primeiros a sofrer as consequências de mudanças climáticas. Somente no Brasil, 33 milhões de menores de idade enfrentam o dobro de dias quentes a cada ano na comparação com a infância de seus avós, conforme apontou uma pesquisa da UNICEF.

Na tarde de terça-feira, 22, segundo dia da Conferência da ONU pela biodiversidade, a vice-presidente da Colômbia, Francia Márquez, participou de uma celebração pela garantia dos direitos das crianças à biodiversidade. O evento marcou o compromisso do país e da COP16 com o futuro sustentável para jovens.

Acompanhada da vice-ministra das mulheres, Tamara Ospina, do vice-ministro de políticas e normalização ambiental, Maurício Cabrera, e da representante do Fundo das Nações Unidas para a Infância (UNICEF) na Colômbia, Tanya Chapuisat, Francia – reconhecida por seu histórico de luta contra a exploração ambiental - ouviu jovens e reafirmou como o governo tem atuado para que o ativismo ambiental não seja discriminado ou reprimido.

“Ouvi por diversas vezes que o ativismo ambiental não serviria para nada, que é feito de muita palavra e pouca ação, que é só uma moda. Minha mensagem é que os jovens tomem cuidado para que não caiam nessa armadilha”, explica.

A vice-presidente colombiana Francia Márquez entre jovens que recebeu na COP 16. Foto: Letícia Ozório

Histórico de luta pela natureza

“Esse é um país perigoso para quem defende os mares, montanhas, mangues e bosques, e em muitos momentos, usar essa voz enquanto liderança ambiental nos põe em riscos”, lamentou a vice-presidente colombiana, que se iniciou na luta pelo meio ambiente após vivenciar a destruição de sua comunidade pelo garimpo e a mineração.

Nascida no distrito de La Toma, ao oeste da Colômbia, foi ela quem liderou o movimento popular contra a exploração dos recursos naturais ali. O feito rendeu a Francia o Prêmio Goldman, considerado o Nobel do meio ambiente, em 2018. Foram 10 anos atuando em movimentos sociais, até que em 2021 se lançou como candidata à presidência do país. Ao longo da campanha, ingressou na chapa de Gustavo Petro, atual presidente colombiano.

O vice-ministro Maurício Cabrera afirmou que a próxima geração deve revolucionar a nossa relação com o planeta – e que isso é bom. “Por muitos anos ouvimos que o que nós ativistas queríamos do planeta era demais, um exagero. Esperem até que os jovens cheguem ao poder”, disse. Já Tanya Chapuisat, da UNICEF lembrou que os países têm obrigação de garantir que o acesso de crianças e adolescentes à biodiversidade esteja inserido em seus planos de governo.

*A jornalista viajou a convite.

  • NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 24, 2024 in New York City. World leaders convened for the General Assembly as the world continues to experience major wars in Gaza, Ukraine and, Sudan along with a threat of a larger conflict in the Middle East. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

    1/72 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 24, 2024 in New York City. World leaders convened for the General Assembly as the world continues to experience major wars in Gaza, Ukraine and, Sudan along with a threat of a larger conflict in the Middle East. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (World Leaders Speak At The 79th Session Of The United Nations General Assembly In New York)

