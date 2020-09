Michelle Obama lança batom vermelho para incentivar eleitores: entenda

View this post on Instagram

Michelle LaVaughn Obama is wearing Bawse Lady aka Bawse voter in this pic and I just wanna drop down low and sleep the floor with it, do the stanky leg, Bankhead bounce, body roll, tootsie roll and chicken head real quick. That’s how exciting this moment is. ⁣ ⁣ My forever First Lady is wearing @thelipbar!!!!! ⁣ ⁣ Proud of this moment not just because of Michelle Obama, but also bc we partnered with @whenweallvote to support voter registration! And 40% of the purchase price of all Bawse Voters will go towards WWAV and their goal to get people to the polls come November 3rd!