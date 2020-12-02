Sabe dar opinões em inglês? Veja 10 perguntas sobre racismo para aprender

O racismo é uma das questões mais sérias da humanidade. Por isso, hoje vamos ajudar você a refletir sobre ele, em inglês, já que um idioma pode ser um instrumento para você se comunicar, e aprender com outros povos – inclusive sobre você mesmo.

Hoje trazemos 10 perguntas para você fazer a si mesmo, e a seus colegas, sobre este tema tão relevante e urgente. Incluímos também algumas boas fontes (em inglês) no final da coluna.

What´s your opinion?

Should we teach white kids to be “colorblind” or to notice race (and if so, how)?

What roles should we play in addressing racism when we encounter it?

Talking about race means naming white privilege and hierarchy. How do we do this honestly, without feeling bad about being white?

How do we recognize the impact of “white silence” and develop skills to interrupt it?

Kamala Harris is set to make history as the first black woman vice president – do you think facts like that are helpful?

How do we talk about race with white children with curiosity and confidence?

Can we go beyond “equality” or “colorblindness” and toward race-conscious and justice-conscious ways?

How do we nurture habits that support antiracist development?

Should we simply rely on messages like “we’re all equal” or “we’re all the same underneath our skin” in the hope of teaching our children the values of inclusion, equality and difference? Is that enough?

With the news full of reports about vandalized Jewish cemeteries and mosques on fire, police officers who terrorize and endanger black and Latino children, and engineers from India being shot while enjoying a meal after work, it’s tempting to shut off the radio, turn off the TV and cancel those news alerts on our cellphones. Do you think it’s more critical than ever that we talk about difficult and morally complex issues?

Ficou com alguma dúvida? Quer discutir o tema em inglês com a professora Rose Souza, da Companhia de Idiomas? Mande uma mensagem no inbox do Instagram rosefsouza.

Sources for reading

Rosangela Souza (ou Rose Souza) é fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas, coautora do Guia para Programas de Idiomas em Empresas e também sócia da Pousada Pé da Mata – Maresias, onde vive. Graduada em Letras/Tradução/Interpretação pela Unibero, Especialista em Gestão Empresarial, MBA pela FGV e PÓSMBA pela FIA/FEA/USP, além de cursos livres de Business English nos EUA. Ex-professora na Pós Graduação ADM da FGV. Colunista dos portais Catho, Vagas, AboutMe e Exame.com. Quer falar com ela? rose@companhiadeidiomas.com.br ou pelo Skype rose.f.souza