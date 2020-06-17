Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie: 8 lições em inglês sobre racismo

Em um momento tão delicado para a humanidade, cá estamos descobrindo mais sobre nós mesmos: ainda temos de ampliar e aprofundar nossa consciência sobre o racismo. Há alguns anos, descobri a escritora nigeriana Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie e me apaixonei por um de seus livros: Americanah.

Chimamanda foi descrita pelo The Times Literary Supplement, como “the most prominent of a procession of critically acclaimed young anglophone authors [who] is succeeding in attracting a new generation of readers to African literature”.

Para esta coluna semanal de inglês, selecionei algumas de suas ideias. Assim o inglês será usado como meio para conhecermos pessoas inteligentes e seus lugares de fala.

Primeiro você vai ler um trecho com opções de termos, pra você escolher o correto, de acordo com o que sabe de inglês. Depois você vai ler o trecho original, assim consegue corrigir a atividade, e conhece um pouco mais das ideias da autora.

Ao fazer a atividade e se corrigir, se não entender o porquê da correção, é só falar direto comigo e eu te explico: Rose Souza, sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas, no instagram @rosefsouza_.

1. I did not think of (me/myself) as black and I only (became/become) black when I came to America.

“The only reason you say that race was not an issue is because you wish it was not. We all wish it was not. But it’s a lie. I came from a country where race was not an issue; I did not think of myself as black and I only became black when I came to America. When you are black in America and you fall in love with a white person, race doesn’t matter when you’re alone together because it’s just you and your love. But the minute you step outside, race matters.”

2. We don’t even (say/tell) our white partners the small things that (pisses off us/ pisses us off/ piss us off)

“But we don’t talk about it. We don’t even tell our white partners the small things that piss us off and the things we wish they understood better, because we’re worried they will say we’re overreacting, or we’re being too sensitive.”

3. Racism should never (have happened/ to have happened) and so you don’t get a cookie (for reduce it/ for reducing it/ for to reduce it)

“Racism should never have happened and so you don’t get a cookie for reducing it.”

4. If you’re (discomfortable/uncomfortable/unconfortable) about (to ask/ asking) questions, say you are (discomfortable/uncomfortable/unconfortable) about (to ask/ asking) questions, and then ask anyway.

“If you don’t understand, ask questions. If you’re uncomfortable about asking questions, say you are uncomfortable about asking questions and then ask anyway. It’s easy to tell when a question is coming from a good place. Then listen some more. Sometimes people just want to feel heard.”

5. You’re always battling to (do/make) your hair (do/make) what it wasn’t (meaning/meant) to (do/make)

“Relaxing your hair is like being in prison. You’re caged in. Your hair rules you. You didn’t go running with Curt today because you don’t want to sweat out this straightness. You’re always battling to make your hair do what it wasn’t meant to do.”

6. She rested her head against (his/he) and (felt/feel/fall), for the first time, what she would often (felt/feel/fell) with him.

“She rested her head against his and felt, for the first time, what she would often feel with him: a self-affection. He made her like herself.”

7. Race doesn’t really exist for you because it (has never/ is never/ never) been a barrier.

“Race doesn’t really exist for you because it has never been a barrier. Black folks don’t have that choice.”

8. When you (make/do) the (choose/choice) to come to America, you (became/become) black.

“Dear Non-American Black, when you make the choice to come to America, you become black. Stop arguing. Stop saying I’m Jamaican or I’m Ghanaian. America doesn’t care.”

SOURCES: Goodreads / Wikipedia / TED

Rosangela Souza (ou Rose Souza) é fundadora e sócia-diretora da Companhia de Idiomas, coautora do Guia para Programas de Idiomas em empresas, e também sócia da Pousada Pé da Mata, em Maresias, onde vive. Graduada em Letras/Tradução/Interpretação pela Unibero, Especialista em Gestão Empresarial, com MBA pela FGV e PÓSMBA pela FIA/FEA/USP, com cursos nos EUA. Ex-professora na Pós Graduação ADM da FGV. Colunista dos portais Catho, Vagas, AboutMe e Exame.com. Quer falar com ela? rose@companhiadeidiomas.com.br ou instagram @rosefsouza_