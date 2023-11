Órgão dos EUA aponta que Amazon usou algoritmo secreto para manipular preços e elevar lucro

17 December 2020, Brandenburg, Schönefeld/Ot Kiekebusch: The Brandenburg sorting centre of the mail order company Amazon. Incoming parcels are sorted here according to delivery areas on an area of around 34,000 square metres and then transported on to the distribution centres. Photo: Soeren Stache/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB (Photo by Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images) (picture alliance/Getty Images)

ver mais