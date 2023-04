Huawei: potência de computação em IA aumentará 500 vezes até 2030

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - 2022/05/25: Exhibitor booth of Chinese electronics manufacturer Huawei at Automotive Engineering Exposition 2022 in Pacifico Yokohama. With the switch from petrol-powered cars to electric vehicles, the automotive industry faces new challenges. The shift is driving innovation in technology and sustainability. World technology leaders meet from 25th to 27th May 2022 in Yokohama, Japan, to showcase their latest products and business solutions. (Photo by Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (SOPA Images / Colaborador/Getty Images)

ver mais