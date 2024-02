DingTalk se une a Apple Vision Pro e lança aplicativo que pode revolucionar escritórios

05 June 2023, USA, Cupertino: Media representatives and bloggers surround the Apple Vision Pro computer glasses on display in the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's corporate campus in Cupertino. The novel headset had previously been presented by Group CEO Cook at Apple's WWDC developer conference. Photo: Christoph Dernbach/dpa (Photo by Christoph Dernbach/picture alliance via Getty Images) (Christoph Dernbach/Getty Images)