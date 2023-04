Amazon busca produzir diamantes artificiais para melhorar redes

Amazon Delivery signage is displayed outside an Amazon.com Inc. delivery hub during Amazon Prime Day on July 12, 2022 in Torrance, California. - What started as a one-day-only event for shopping deals in 2015 has since morphed into a 48-hour event for Amazon Prime members. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) (PATRICK T. FALLON/Getty Images)

ver mais