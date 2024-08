10 frases de Stephen Hawking para entender melhor o universo

5/11 MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Damaged buildings (Betty's Burgers) following an earthquake are seen along Chapel Street on September 22, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has been felt across south-east Australia. The epicentre of the quake was near Mansfield, Victoria with tremors felt as far away as Canberra, Sydney and Tasmania. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images) (Buildings Damaged In Melbourne Following Earthquake Felt Across South Eastern Australia)