Quem são os maiores indicados ao VMA 2026? Veja quem lidera a disputa

A cantora Madonna lidera as indicações ao VMA 2026. Com a inclusão das categorias anunciadas em setembro, a cantora soma 13 nomeações. Taylor Swift aparece em segundo lugar, com 11, seguida por Sabrina Carpenter, com nove, e Ariana Grande, com oito.
A 43ª edição do MTV Video Music Awards será realizada no domingo, 27, no Peacock Theater, em Los Angeles, com apresentação de Snoop Dogg.
Quem são os artistas mais indicados ao VMA 2026?
Confira a lista atualizada dos artistas com mais indicações:
- Madonna: 13 indicações
- Taylor Swift: 11 indicações
- Sabrina Carpenter: 9 indicações
- Ariana Grande: 8 indicações
- Bruno Mars: 6 indicações
- PinkPantheress e Zara Larsson: 5 indicações cada
- Charli xcx, Ella Langley, GENER8ION, KATSEYE, LISA, Olivia Rodrigo e Yung Lean: 4 indicações cada
Quais são as 13 indicações de Madonna ao VMA 2026?
- Vídeo do Ano: Confessions II – The Film
- Artista do Ano: Madonna
- Canção do Ano: “Bring Your Love”, com Sabrina Carpenter
- Melhor Colaboração: “Bring Your Love”, com Sabrina Carpenter
- Melhor Álbum: Confessions II
- Melhor Vídeo Longo: Confessions II – The Film
- Melhor Dance: Confessions II – The Film
- Melhor Direção: Confessions II – The Film
- Melhor Direção de Arte: Confessions II – The Film
- Melhor Fotografia: Confessions II – The Film
- Melhor Edição: Confessions II – The Film
- Melhor Coreografia: Confessions II – The Film
- Melhores Efeitos Visuais: Confessions II – The Film
Em Melhor Vídeo Longo, Madonna pode se tornar a primeira artista a vencer duas vezes. Ela ganhou o prêmio em 1991, com The Immaculate Collection, na primeira vez em que a categoria foi apresentada.
Quando e onde assistir ao VMA 2026?
A transmissão ao vivo começa no domingo, 27, às 20h30 (horário de Brasília). No Brasil, será possível assistir gratuitamente pela Pluto TV, em dois canais dedicados ao evento: um com áudio original em inglês e outro com tradução simultânea em português.
A cerimônia também estará disponível no Paramount+ globalmente no dia seguinte, segunda-feira, 28.
Veja todos os indicados ao VMA 2026
Vídeo do Ano
- Ariana Grande — “hate that i made you love me”
- Bruno Mars — “I Just Might”
- GENER8ION — “STORM”, com Yung Lean
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”
- Sabrina Carpenter — “Tears”
- Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”
Artista do Ano
- Ariana Grande
- Bruno Mars
- Madonna
- Morgan Wallen
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
Música do Ano
- BTS — “Swim”
- Ella Langley — “Choosin’ Texas”
- HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna e REI AMI — “Golden”
- Madonna e Sabrina Carpenter — “Bring Your Love”
- Olivia Dean — “Man I Need”
- PinkPantheress e Zara Larsson — “Stateside”
- RAYE — “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”
Artista Revelação
- Bella Kay
- CORTIS
- Magnus Ferrell
- Malcolm Todd
- Myles Smith
- Sienna Spiro
- Stella Lefty
Melhor Colaboração
Sandy e Junior vão voltar? Anúncio para 2027 movimenta fãs nas redes sociais
- Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T e Malice — “Chains & Whips”
- French Montana e Max B — “Ever Since U Left Me”
- Madonna e Sabrina Carpenter — “Bring Your Love”
- PinkPantheress e Zara Larsson — “Stateside”
- Shakira e Burna Boy — “Dai Dai”
- Teyana Taylor e Lucky Daye — “Hard Part”
Melhor Grupo
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- CORTIS
- FLO
- Fuerza Regida
- Geese
- KATSEYE
- Twenty One Pilots
Melhor Vídeo Longo
- Charli xcx — Music, Fashion, Film
- Ella Langley — Choosin’ Texas
- GENER8ION — STORM starring Yung Lean
- Madonna — Confessions II – The Film
Melhor Álbum
- Drake — ICEMAN
- Madonna — Confessions II
- Olivia Dean — The Art of Loving
- Olivia Rodrigo — you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love
- Sabrina Carpenter — Man’s Best Friend
- Taylor Swift — The Life of a Showgirl
Música do Verão
- Ariana Grande — “Hate That I Made You Love Me”
- Bruno Mars — “Risk It All”
- Charli xcx — “Camera”
- Ella Langley — “Choosin’ Texas”
- KATSEYE — “Hootie Frutti”
- Latto e Doja Cat — “Okayyy”
- Morgan Wallen — “Been By Now”
- Olivia Dean — “So Easy (To Fall in Love)”
- Olivia Rodrigo — “Stupid Song”
- Sabrina Carpenter — “House Tour”
- Slayyyter — “Brand New Chanel$”
- sombr — “Homewrecker”
- Stella Lefty — “Boston”
- Tame Impala e JENNIE — “Dracula”
- Taylor Swift — “I Knew It, I Knew You”
Melhor Pop
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- Ariana Grande — “hate that i made you love me”
- Charli xcx — “SS26”
- LISA — “Dream”, com Kentaro Sakaguchi
- Olivia Rodrigo — “drop dead”
- Sabrina Carpenter — “House Tour”
- Tate McRae — “Nobody’s Girl”
- Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”
Melhor Hip-Hop
- Cardi B e Kehlani — “Safe”
- Don Toliver — “E85”
- Drake — “Janice STFU”
- Megan Thee Stallion — “LOVER GIRL”
- Travis Scott — “DUMBO”
- Tyler, The Creator — “SUGAR ON MY TONGUE”
Melhor R&B
- Bruno Mars — “I Just Might”
- Chris Brown — “It Depends/Obvious”
- Dave e Tems — “Raindance”
- Justin Bieber — “YUKON”
- Kehlani — “Folded”
- Mariah the Scientist e Kali Uchis — “Is It a Crime”
Melhor Alternativo
- Geese — “Taxes”
- mgk e Fred Durst — “FIX UR FACE”
- Noah Kahan — “The Great Divide”
- Olivia Rodrigo — “the cure”
- SOMBR — “Homewrecker”
- Tame Impala — “Dracula”
- twenty one pilots — “Drag Path”
Melhor Dance
- Bebe Rexha e Faithless — “New Religion”
- Harry Styles — “Aperture”
- Lady Gaga e Doechii — “RUNWAY”
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”
- PinkPantheress e Zara Larsson — “Stateside”
- Slayyyter — “DANCE…”
- Tate McRae — “Nobody’s Girl”
Melhor Música Latina
- Anitta e Shakira — “Choka Choka”
- Bad Bunny — “NUEVAYoL”
- Fuerza Regida — “TU SANCHO”
- KAROL G — “Papasito”
- Rosalía e Yahritza Y Su Esencia — “La Perla”
- Ryan Castro, Kapo e GANGSTA — “LA VILLA”
- Shakira e Burna Boy — “Dai Dai”
Melhor K-Pop
- BLACKPINK — “JUMP”
- BTS — “SWIM”
- CORTIS — “REDRED”
- KATSEYE — “PINKY UP”
- LE SSERAFIM e j-hope, do BTS — “SPAGHETTI”
- LISA — “Dream”, com Kentaro Sakaguchi
Melhor Country
- Ella Langley — “Choosin’ Texas”
- Kacey Musgraves — “Dry Spell”
- Lainey Wilson — “Somewhere Over Laredo”
- Luke Combs — “Back in the Saddle”
- Shaboozey — “Cowgirl”
- Stella Lefty — “Boston”
- Tucker Wetmore — “Brunette”
Melhor Direção
- Ariana Grande — “hate that i made you love me”
- Bruno Mars — “I Just Might”
- GENER8ION — “STORM starring Yung Lean”
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”
- Sabrina Carpenter — “House Tour”
- Taylor Swift — “Opalite”
Melhor Direção de Arte
- Charli xcx — “SS26”
- Lady Gaga e Doechii — “RUNWAY”
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”
- PinkPantheress e Zara Larsson — “Stateside”
- SOMBR — “My Body Isn’t Ready”
- Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”
Melhor Fotografia
- A$AP Rocky — “PUNK ROCKY”
- Ariana Grande — “hate that i made you love me”
- LISA — “Dream”, com Kentaro Sakaguchi
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”
- Shaboozey — “Cowgirl”
- Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”
Melhor Edição
- Ariana Grande — “hate that i made you love me”
- Bruno Mars — “I Just Might”
- LISA — “Dream”, com Kentaro Sakaguchi
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”
- Sabrina Carpenter — “House Tour”
- Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”
Melhor Coreografia
- GENER8ION — “STORM starring Yung Lean”
- Harry Styles — “Dance No More”
- KATSEYE — “PINKY UP”
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”
- Tate McRae — “Nobody’s Girl”
- Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
- Ariana Grande — “hate that i made you love me”
- JISOO e ZAYN — “Eyes Closed”
- Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”
- PinkPantheress e Zara Larsson — “Stateside”
- RAYE e Hans Zimmer — “Click Clack Symphony.”
- Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”