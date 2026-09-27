Quem são os maiores indicados ao VMA 2026? Veja quem lidera a disputa

A cantora Madonna lidera as indicações ao VMA 2026. Com a inclusão das categorias anunciadas em setembro, a cantora soma 13 nomeações. Taylor Swift aparece em segundo lugar, com 11, seguida por Sabrina Carpenter, com nove, e Ariana Grande, com oito.

A 43ª edição do MTV Video Music Awards será realizada no domingo, 27, no Peacock Theater, em Los Angeles, com apresentação de Snoop Dogg.

Quem são os artistas mais indicados ao VMA 2026?

Confira a lista atualizada dos artistas com mais indicações:

Quais são as 13 indicações de Madonna ao VMA 2026?

Vídeo do Ano: Confessions II – The Film

Confessions II – The Film Artista do Ano: Madonna

Madonna Canção do Ano: “Bring Your Love”, com Sabrina Carpenter

“Bring Your Love”, com Sabrina Carpenter Melhor Colaboração: “Bring Your Love”, com Sabrina Carpenter

“Bring Your Love”, com Sabrina Carpenter Melhor Álbum: Confessions II

Confessions II Melhor Vídeo Longo: Confessions II – The Film

Confessions II – The Film Melhor Dance: Confessions II – The Film

Confessions II – The Film Melhor Direção: Confessions II – The Film

Confessions II – The Film Melhor Direção de Arte: Confessions II – The Film

Confessions II – The Film Melhor Fotografia: Confessions II – The Film

Confessions II – The Film Melhor Edição: Confessions II – The Film

Confessions II – The Film Melhor Coreografia: Confessions II – The Film

Confessions II – The Film Melhores Efeitos Visuais: Confessions II – The Film

Em Melhor Vídeo Longo, Madonna pode se tornar a primeira artista a vencer duas vezes. Ela ganhou o prêmio em 1991, com The Immaculate Collection, na primeira vez em que a categoria foi apresentada.

Quando e onde assistir ao VMA 2026?

A transmissão ao vivo começa no domingo, 27, às 20h30 (horário de Brasília). No Brasil, será possível assistir gratuitamente pela Pluto TV, em dois canais dedicados ao evento: um com áudio original em inglês e outro com tradução simultânea em português.

A cerimônia também estará disponível no Paramount+ globalmente no dia seguinte, segunda-feira, 28.

Veja todos os indicados ao VMA 2026

Vídeo do Ano

Ariana Grande — “hate that i made you love me”

Bruno Mars — “I Just Might”

GENER8ION — “STORM”, com Yung Lean

Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”

Sabrina Carpenter — “Tears”

Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”

Artista do Ano

Ariana Grande

Bruno Mars

Madonna

Morgan Wallen

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Música do Ano

BTS — “Swim”

Ella Langley — “Choosin’ Texas”

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna e REI AMI — “Golden”

Madonna e Sabrina Carpenter — “Bring Your Love”

Olivia Dean — “Man I Need”

PinkPantheress e Zara Larsson — “Stateside”

RAYE — “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”

Artista Revelação

Bella Kay

CORTIS

Magnus Ferrell

Malcolm Todd

Myles Smith

Sienna Spiro

Stella Lefty

Melhor Colaboração

Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T e Malice — “Chains & Whips”

French Montana e Max B — “Ever Since U Left Me”

Madonna e Sabrina Carpenter — “Bring Your Love”

PinkPantheress e Zara Larsson — “Stateside”

Shakira e Burna Boy — “Dai Dai”

Teyana Taylor e Lucky Daye — “Hard Part”

Melhor Grupo

BLACKPINK

BTS

CORTIS

FLO

Fuerza Regida

Geese

KATSEYE

Twenty One Pilots

Melhor Vídeo Longo

Charli xcx — Music, Fashion, Film

Ella Langley — Choosin’ Texas

GENER8ION — STORM starring Yung Lean

Madonna — Confessions II – The Film

Melhor Álbum

Drake — ICEMAN

Madonna — Confessions II

Olivia Dean — The Art of Loving

Olivia Rodrigo — you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love

Sabrina Carpenter — Man’s Best Friend

Taylor Swift — The Life of a Showgirl

Música do Verão

Ariana Grande — “Hate That I Made You Love Me”

Bruno Mars — “Risk It All”

Charli xcx — “Camera”

Ella Langley — “Choosin’ Texas”

KATSEYE — “Hootie Frutti”

Latto e Doja Cat — “Okayyy”

Morgan Wallen — “Been By Now”

Olivia Dean — “So Easy (To Fall in Love)”

Olivia Rodrigo — “Stupid Song”

Sabrina Carpenter — “House Tour”

Slayyyter — “Brand New Chanel$”

sombr — “Homewrecker”

Stella Lefty — “Boston”

Tame Impala e JENNIE — “Dracula”

Taylor Swift — “I Knew It, I Knew You”

Melhor Pop

Ariana Grande — “hate that i made you love me”

Charli xcx — “SS26”

LISA — “Dream”, com Kentaro Sakaguchi

Olivia Rodrigo — “drop dead”

Sabrina Carpenter — “House Tour”

Tate McRae — “Nobody’s Girl”

Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”

Melhor Hip-Hop

Cardi B e Kehlani — “Safe”

Don Toliver — “E85”

Drake — “Janice STFU”

Megan Thee Stallion — “LOVER GIRL”

Travis Scott — “DUMBO”

Tyler, The Creator — “SUGAR ON MY TONGUE”

Melhor R&B

Bruno Mars — “I Just Might”

Chris Brown — “It Depends/Obvious”

Dave e Tems — “Raindance”

Justin Bieber — “YUKON”

Kehlani — “Folded”

Mariah the Scientist e Kali Uchis — “Is It a Crime”

Melhor Alternativo

Geese — “Taxes”

mgk e Fred Durst — “FIX UR FACE”

Noah Kahan — “The Great Divide”

Olivia Rodrigo — “the cure”

SOMBR — “Homewrecker”

Tame Impala — “Dracula”

twenty one pilots — “Drag Path”

Melhor Dance

Bebe Rexha e Faithless — “New Religion”

Harry Styles — “Aperture”

Lady Gaga e Doechii — “RUNWAY”

Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”

PinkPantheress e Zara Larsson — “Stateside”

Slayyyter — “DANCE…”

Tate McRae — “Nobody’s Girl”

Melhor Música Latina

Anitta e Shakira — “Choka Choka”

Bad Bunny — “NUEVAYoL”

Fuerza Regida — “TU SANCHO”

KAROL G — “Papasito”

Rosalía e Yahritza Y Su Esencia — “La Perla”

Ryan Castro, Kapo e GANGSTA — “LA VILLA”

Shakira e Burna Boy — “Dai Dai”

Melhor K-Pop

BLACKPINK — “JUMP”

BTS — “SWIM”

CORTIS — “REDRED”

KATSEYE — “PINKY UP”

LE SSERAFIM e j-hope, do BTS — “SPAGHETTI”

LISA — “Dream”, com Kentaro Sakaguchi

Melhor Country

Ella Langley — “Choosin’ Texas”

Kacey Musgraves — “Dry Spell”

Lainey Wilson — “Somewhere Over Laredo”

Luke Combs — “Back in the Saddle”

Shaboozey — “Cowgirl”

Stella Lefty — “Boston”

Tucker Wetmore — “Brunette”

Melhor Direção

Ariana Grande — “hate that i made you love me”

Bruno Mars — “I Just Might”

GENER8ION — “STORM starring Yung Lean”

Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”

Sabrina Carpenter — “House Tour”

Taylor Swift — “Opalite”

Melhor Direção de Arte

Charli xcx — “SS26”

Lady Gaga e Doechii — “RUNWAY”

Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”

PinkPantheress e Zara Larsson — “Stateside”

SOMBR — “My Body Isn’t Ready”

Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”

Melhor Fotografia

A$AP Rocky — “PUNK ROCKY”

Ariana Grande — “hate that i made you love me”

LISA — “Dream”, com Kentaro Sakaguchi

Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”

Shaboozey — “Cowgirl”

Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”

Melhor Edição

Ariana Grande — “hate that i made you love me”

Bruno Mars — “I Just Might”

LISA — “Dream”, com Kentaro Sakaguchi

Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”

Sabrina Carpenter — “House Tour”

Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”

Melhor Coreografia

GENER8ION — “STORM starring Yung Lean”

Harry Styles — “Dance No More”

KATSEYE — “PINKY UP”

Madonna — “Confessions II – The Film”

Tate McRae — “Nobody’s Girl”

Taylor Swift — “The Fate of Ophelia”

Melhores Efeitos Visuais