Quando começa a Quaresma? Veja data e significado

Hyderabad, INDIA: A sillouette of a depiction of the crucifixtion of Jesus Christ is seen at Wesley Church on the outskirts of Hyderabad, early 08 April 2007. Easter is an important celebration of the Christian faith commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ, three days after his death by crucifixion.The Resurrection of Jesus Christ is the foundation of faith and hope. AFP PHOTO/NOAH SEELAM (Photo credit should read NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)