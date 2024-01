Morre o ator Gary Graham, de 'Star Trek' e 'Alien Nation', aos 73 anos

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 01: Actor Gary Graham performs before the "DS9 25th Anniversary Celebration Kickoff with Colm Meaney and Hana Hatae!" panel during the 17th annual official Star Trek convention at the Rio Hotel & Casino on August 1, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images) (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)