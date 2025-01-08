Larissa Manoela aciona a Justiça do Rio contra os pais e a gravadora para retomar carreira musical

1/13 OROVILLE, CALIFORNIA - JULY 03: A burned out car sits next to a home that was destroyed by the Thompson Fire on July 03, 2024 in Oroville, California. At least 12,000 Butte County residents have been evacuated as they flee the Thompson Fire that has burned more than 3,000 acres and destroyed multiple homes since starting on Monday. The fire is zero percent contained. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Thompson Fire Burns In Northern California)

2/13 A car burns as flames engulf a home nearby during the Thompson fire in Oroville, California on July 2, 2024. A heatwave is sending temperatures soaring resulting in red flag fire warnings throughout the state. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Fire season in California)

3/13 Flames engulf a home during the Thompson fire in Oroville, California on July 2, 2024. A heatwave is sending temperatures soaring resulting in red flag fire warnings throughout the state. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Fire season in California)

4/13 A turkey crosses the driveway of a burned home as the Thompson fire continues to burn in Oroville, California on July 3, 2024. A heatwave is sending temperatures soaring resulting in red flag fire warnings throughout the state. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Fire season in California)

5/13 A burned vehicles leaves a trail of melted metal down a driveway as the Thompson fire continues to burn in Oroville, California on July 03, 2024. A heatwave is sending temperatures soaring resulting in red flag fire warnings throughout the state. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Fire season in California)

6/13 Firefighters knock down a structure fire that ignited from a burning generator and briefly spread to a small spot fire at a home during the Thompson fire in Oroville, California on July 3, 2024. A heatwave is sending temperatures soaring resulting in red flag fire warnings throughout the state. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Fire season in California)

7/13 Firefighters knock down a structure fire that ignited from a burning generator and briefly spread to a small spot fire at a home during the Thompson fire in Oroville, California on July 3, 2024. A heatwave is sending temperatures soaring resulting in red flag fire warnings throughout the state. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Fire season in California)

8/13 Firefighters knock down a structure fire that ignited from a burning generator and briefly spread to a small spot fire at a home in Oroville, California on July 03, 2024. A heatwave is sending temperatures soaring resulting in red flag fire warnings throughout the state. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Fire season in California)

9/13 A partially burned book is seen at the remains of a burned home during the Thompson fire in Oroville, California on July 3, 2024. A heatwave is sending temperatures soaring resulting in red flag fire warnings throughout the state. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Fire season in California)

10/13 Goats look on as flames approach a home during the Thompson fire in Oroville, California on July 2, 2024. A heatwave is sending temperatures soaring resulting in red flag fire warnings throughout the state. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Fire season in California)

11/13 Law enforcement members watch as the Thompson fire burns over Lake Oroville in Oroville, California on July 2, 2024. A heatwave is sending temperatures soaring resulting in red flag fire warnings throughout the state. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Fire season in California)

12/13 In this long exposure photograph, a helicopter surveys the scene as the Thompson fire burns around Lake Oroville in Oroville, California on July 2, 2024. A heatwave is sending temperatures soaring resulting in red flag fire warnings throughout the state. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Fire season in California)