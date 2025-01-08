Exame.com

Larissa Manoela aciona a Justiça do Rio contra os pais e a gravadora para retomar carreira musical

A artista busca formas de romper a cláusula do contrato que mantém os direitos vitalícios, assinado pelos pais sem o conhecimento dela durante a adolescência

Larissa Manoela: artista segue na disputa pelo controle total de seus lucros (Instagram/Reprodução)

Luiza Vilela
Luiza Vilela

Repórter de POP

Publicado em 8 de janeiro de 2025 às 14h56.

Processos judiciais
Saiba mais

Nesta quarta-feira, 8, Larissa Manoela acionou a Justiça para retomar sua própria carreira musical. Desde 2012, os direitos e lucros estão vinculados à gravadora Deckdisk por um contrato vitalício, acordado pelos pais da artista.

No ano passado, a situação financeira da atriz estampou manchetes. Manoela revelou a dimensão do imbróglio a respeito do controle de seus lucros, administrados pelos pais, que restringiam o acesso dela ao próprio patrimônio, hoje estimado em mais de R$ 18 milhões. Desde então, ela rompeu a relação com a família, casou-se com ator André Luiz Frambach, de 27 anos, e segue na Justiça para recuperar o domínio de seus ganhos.

Aos 24 anos, Larissa se destaca entre as mais bem sucedidas atrizes brasileiras de sua geração, tendo despontado em novelas e filmes brasileiros. É considerada a 18ª maior influenciadora do Brasil, fez parcerias com diversas marcas parceiras, lançou colaborações de maquiagens e outros produtos de beleza, diversas campanhas publicitárias. Tem até a própria operadora de celular, a Laricel. Chegou a lançar três álbuns de estúdio, "Com Você" (2014), "Além do Tempo" (2019) e "Larissa Manoela A Milhão" (2022), todos vinculados à Deckdisk.

Só no início deste ano a artista descobriu a origem e os termos do contrato com a gravadora, cerca de um ano após a ampla briga judicial que travou com os próprios pais. Na disputa, para retomar controle sobre parte dos ganhos, Manoela chegou a abdicar do patrimônio para começar a administrar, sozinha, os próprios empreendimentos.

O que muda no processo?

Larissa Manoela busca formas de romper a cláusula do contrato que mantém os direitos vitalícios por um período permanente, pelo menos enquanto ela estiver viva. Segundo informações do jornal O Globo, o acordo foi realizado sem o conhecimento dela, durante a adolescência da artista. O processo corre no Tribunal de Justiça do Rio de Janeiro.

A quebra de contrato só poderá ser realizada diante de multa. A advogada da artista, Patricia Proetti, alega, no entanto, que Larissa "jamais teve acesso a relatórios financeiros e nunca recebeu valores provenientes deste contrato. Tampouco vem usufruindo dos direitos oriundos das suas plataformas digitais, que hoje ficam totalmente restritas ao contratante, incluindo o acesso a todas essas mídias. Este contrato contém cláusula de caráter vitalício, o que é abusivo, além de ser omisso quanto à prestação de contas".

Larissa segue sem qualquer acesso às próprias contas nas plataformas de música.

