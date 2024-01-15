Emmy Awards: acompanhe ao vivo os vencedores da premiação

Fora de data por causa da greve dos roteiristas e atores de Hollywood, o Emmy de 2023 finalmente vai premiar seus vencedores nesta segunda-feira, 15. A cerimônia inicialmente estava prevista para setembro de 2023 e, por isso, a premiação contará com algumas produções de 2022, posto que o Emmy avalia séries a partir de julho do ano anterior à premiação a maio do ano em que ela ocorre.

Estão na lista de indicados produções como "Daisy Jones & The Six", "Treta", "Succession", "Dahmer", a primeira temporada de "O Urso", "The Last of Us", "Yellowjackets" entre outros.

Veja a lista de vencedores do Emmy 2023

Esta matéria está sendo atualizada ao vivo, conforme são anunciadas as categorias. Os vencedores estão destacados em vermelho. A cerimônia começa às 22h.

Veja a lista de indicados ao Emmy 2023

Melhor atriz em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishmann is in Trouble)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Ali Wong (Beef)

Melhor ator em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Evan Peters (Dahmer)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (Beef)

Melhor série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

Beef

Dahmer

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishmann Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Melhor ator em série dramática

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Melhor atriz em série dramática

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Elisabeth Moss (Handmaid’s Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Melhor série dramática

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Melhor atriz em série cômica

Christina Applegate (Dead To Me)

Rachel Brosnaham (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Melhor ator em série cômica

Bill Hader (Barry)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Melhor série cômica

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Joseph Lee (Beef)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird)

Murray Barlett (Welcome to Chippendales)

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer)

Young Mazino (Beef)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)

Maria Bello (Beef)

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Henry Winkler (Barry) James Mardsen (Jury Duty)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Tyler James Williams (Abbot Elementary

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série comédia

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Janelle James (Abbot Elementary)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Melhor ator convidado em série dramática

Arian Moayed (Succession)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last Of Us)

Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)

Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)

Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)

Melhor atriz convidada em série dramática

Anna Tory (The Last Of Us)

Hiam Abbass (Succession)

Cherry Jones (Succession)

Melanie Lynskey (The Last Of Us)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Storm Reid (The Last Of Us)

Melhor ator convidado em série de comédia

Jon Bernthal (The Bear)

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)

Oliver Platt (The Bear)

Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Melhor atriz convidada em série de comédia

Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)

Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live)

Harrie Walter (Ted Lasso)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Judight Light (Poker Face)

Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary)

