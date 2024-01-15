Exame logo 55 anos
Remy Sharp
Acesse sua contaou cadastre-se grátis
ASSINE
Pop
Acompanhe:

Emmy Awards: acompanhe ao vivo os vencedores da premiação

Estão na lista de indicados produções como "Daisy Jones & The Six", "Treta", "Succession", "Dahmer", a primeira temporada de "O Urso", "The Last of Us", "Yellowjackets" entre outros

Modo escuro

Continua após a publicidade
Veja os principais vencedores do Emmy de 2023 (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Veja os principais vencedores do Emmy de 2023 (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Luiza Vilela
Luiza Vilela

Publicado em 15 de janeiro de 2024 às, 20h48.

Fora de data por causa da greve dos roteiristas e atores de Hollywood, o Emmy de 2023 finalmente vai premiar seus vencedores nesta segunda-feira, 15. A cerimônia inicialmente estava prevista para setembro de 2023 e, por isso, a premiação contará com algumas produções de 2022, posto que o Emmy avalia séries a partir de julho do ano anterior à premiação a maio do ano em que ela ocorre.

Estão na lista de indicados produções como "Daisy Jones & The Six", "Treta", "Succession", "Dahmer", a primeira temporada de "O Urso", "The Last of Us", "Yellowjackets" entre outros.

Veja a lista de vencedores do Emmy 2023

Esta matéria está sendo atualizada ao vivo, conforme são anunciadas as categorias. Os vencedores estão destacados em vermelho. A cerimônia começa às 22h.

Veja a lista de indicados ao Emmy 2023

Melhor atriz em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

  • Lizzy Caplan (Fleishmann is in Trouble)
  • Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
  • Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
  • Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
  • Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six)
  • Ali Wong (Beef)

Melhor ator em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

  • Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
  • Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
  • Evan Peters (Dahmer)
  • Daniel Radcliffe (Weird)
  • Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
  • Steven Yeun (Beef)

Melhor série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

  • Beef
  • Dahmer
  • Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Fleishmann Is in Trouble
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi

Melhor ator em série dramática

  • Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
  • Brian Cox (Succession)
  • Kieran Culkin (Succession)
  • Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
  • Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
  • Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Melhor atriz em série dramática

  • Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
  • Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
  • Elisabeth Moss (Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
  • Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
  • Sarah Snook (Succession)

Melhor série dramática

  • Andor
  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • House of the Dragon
  • The Last of Us
  • Succession
  • The White Lotus
  • Yellowjackets

Melhor atriz em série cômica

  • Christina Applegate (Dead To Me)
  • Rachel Brosnaham (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
  • Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
  • Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Melhor ator em série cômica

  • Bill Hader (Barry)
  • Jason Segel (Shrinking)
  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
  • Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Melhor série cômica

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • The Bear
  • Jury Duty
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • Wednesday

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

  • Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)
  • Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
  • Joseph Lee (Beef)
  • Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
  • Murray Barlett (Welcome to Chippendales)
  • Richard Jenkins (Dahmer)
  • Young Mazino (Beef)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

  • Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)
  • Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)
  • Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
  • Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)
  • Maria Bello (Beef)
  • Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)
  • Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática

  • Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
  • Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
  • Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
  • Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
  • J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
  • Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
  • Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
  • Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática

  • Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
  • Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
    Henry Winkler (Barry)
  • James Mardsen (Jury Duty)
  • Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
  • Tyler James Williams (Abbot Elementary

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série comédia

  • Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
  • Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
  • Janelle James (Abbot Elementary)
  • Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
  • Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Melhor ator convidado em série dramática

  • Arian Moayed (Succession)
  • James Cromwell (Succession)
  • Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last Of Us)
  • Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)
  • Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)
  • Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)

Melhor atriz convidada em série dramática

  • Anna Tory (The Last Of Us)
  • Hiam Abbass (Succession)
  • Cherry Jones (Succession)
  • Melanie Lynskey (The Last Of Us)
  • Harriet Walter (Succession)
  • Storm Reid (The Last Of Us)

Melhor ator convidado em série de comédia

  • Jon Bernthal (The Bear)
  • Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Oliver Platt (The Bear)
  • Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)
  • Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Melhor atriz convidada em série de comédia

  • Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)
  • Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live)
  • Harrie Walter (Ted Lasso)
  • Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
  • Judight Light (Poker Face)
  • Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary)

Melhor atriz em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

  • Lizzy Caplan (Fleishmann is in Trouble)
  • Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
  • Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
  • Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
  • Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six)
  • Ali Wong (Beef)

Melhor ator em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

  • Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
  • Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
  • Evan Peters (Dahmer)
  • Daniel Radcliffe (Weird)
  • Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
  • Steven Yeun (Beef)

Melhor série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

  • Beef
  • Dahmer
  • Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Fleishmann Is in Trouble
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi

Melhor ator em série dramática

  • Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
  • Brian Cox (Succession)
  • Kieran Culkin (Succession)
  • Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
  • Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
  • Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Melhor atriz em série dramática

  • Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
  • Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
  • Elisabeth Moss (Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
  • Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
  • Sarah Snook (Succession)

Melhor série dramática

  • Andor
  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • House of the Dragon
  • The Last of Us
  • Succession
  • The White Lotus
  • Yellowjackets

Melhor atriz em série cômica

  • Christina Applegate (Dead To Me)
  • Rachel Brosnaham (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
  • Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
  • Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Melhor ator em série cômica

  • Bill Hader (Barry)
  • Jason Segel (Shrinking)
  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
  • Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Melhor série cômica

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • The Bear
  • Jury Duty
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • Wednesday

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

  • Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)
  • Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
  • Joseph Lee (Beef)
  • Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
  • Murray Barlett (Welcome to Chippendales)
  • Richard Jenkins (Dahmer)
  • Young Mazino (Beef)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série limitada, antológica ou telefilme

  • Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)
  • Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)
  • Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
  • Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)
  • Maria Bello (Beef)
  • Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)
  • Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer)

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série dramática

  • Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
  • Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
  • Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
  • Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
  • J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
  • Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
  • Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
  • Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série dramática

  • Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
  • Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
    Henry Winkler (Barry)
  • James Mardsen (Jury Duty)
  • Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
  • Tyler James Williams (Abbot Elementary

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série comédia

  • Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
  • Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
  • Janelle James (Abbot Elementary)
  • Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
  • Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Melhor ator convidado em série dramática

  • Arian Moayed (Succession)
  • James Cromwell (Succession)
  • Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last Of Us)
  • Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)
  • Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)
  • Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)

Melhor atriz convidada em série dramática

  • Anna Tory (The Last Of Us)
  • Hiam Abbass (Succession)
  • Cherry Jones (Succession)
  • Melanie Lynskey (The Last Of Us)
  • Harriet Walter (Succession)
  • Storm Reid (The Last Of Us)

Melhor ator convidado em série de comédia

  • Jon Bernthal (The Bear)
  • Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Oliver Platt (The Bear)
  • Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)
  • Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Melhor atriz convidada em série de comédia

  • Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)
  • Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live)
  • Harrie Walter (Ted Lasso)
  • Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
  • Judight Light (Poker Face)
  • Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary)

Créditos

Luiza Vilela

Luiza Vilela

Repórter de POP e Home

Formada em jornalismo pela PUC-SP. Iniciou carreira na Record TV, foi repórter da revista Consumidor Moderno e é autora de "Mulheres & Quadrinhos". É crítica de cinema e repórter de cultura pop na EXAME, com foco em filmes, séries e música.

Mais lidas em Pop

01

Após construção bilionária, aeroporto japonês deve afundar no mar nos próximos 30 anos

02

Quem sai do BBB 24 hoje? Enquetes online indicam empate

03

Quem sai do BBB 24 amanhã? Veja o que mostram as enquetes online

Últimas Notícias

Ver mais
'Honor of Kings', da Tencent, conquista as telas do Douyin após disputa épica

Pop

'Honor of Kings', da Tencent, conquista as telas do Douyin após disputa épica

Há 5 horas

Onde assistir ao Emmy de 2023? Veja horário e lista de indicados

Pop

Onde assistir ao Emmy de 2023? Veja horário e lista de indicados

Há 10 horas

BBB: primeiros dias mostram que casa cheia e pipocas 'raiz' fazem reality valer a pena

Pop

BBB: primeiros dias mostram que casa cheia e pipocas 'raiz' fazem reality valer a pena

Há 12 horas

Quando é aniversário de São Paulo? Saiba se data é feriado ou ponto facultativo

Pop

Quando é aniversário de São Paulo? Saiba se data é feriado ou ponto facultativo

Há 13 horas

Continua após a publicidade
icon

Branded contents

Ver mais

Conteúdos de marca produzidos pelo time de EXAME Solutions

Google lança novo posicionamento para Ads e reforça plataformas integradas
Apresentado por YOUTUBE

Google lança novo posicionamento para Ads e reforça plataformas integradas

Com a locação de projetores interativos, a Epson contribui com a educação
Apresentado por EPSON

Com a locação de projetores interativos, a Epson contribui com a educação

Imóvel ou CDI: qual a melhor escolha para investidores?
Apresentado por YPO

Imóvel ou CDI: qual a melhor escolha para investidores?

Prosegur: a postos para a transformação digital do mercado financeiro
Apresentado por PROSEGUR

Prosegur: a postos para a transformação digital do mercado financeiro

Exame.com

Acompanhe as últimas notícias e atualizações, aqui na Exame.

Leia mais