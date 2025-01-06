Academia divulga filmes elegíveis ao principal prêmio do Oscar — 'Ainda Estou Aqui' está na lista

A Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas, responsável pela votação do Oscar, divulgou nesta segunda-feira, 6, a lista de 323 filmes elegíveis para a 97ª edição do evento. Destes, 207 podem concorrer à categoria de Melhor Filme, a mais importante da premiação. E "Ainda Estou Aqui" está entre eles.
O evento acontece no Teatro Dolby no dia 2 de março. A lista oficial dos indicados será divulgada pela Academia no dia 17 de janeiro.
Há alguns requisitos para que os filmes sejam elegíveis à premiação. É necessário, por exemplo, que a produção tenha sido lançada em salas de cinema de Los Angeles, São Francisco, Nova Iorque, Dallas ou Atlanta, com um circuito qualificatório de sete dias, consecutivos ou não, em 10 dos 50 principais mercados dos Estados Unidos.
Entre os filmes elegíveis constam os já campeões do Globo de Ouro "O Brutalista", "A Substância", "Emilia Peréz" e "Conclave". Outras produções famosas de 2024 também fazem parte da lista, como "Wicked", "Robô Selvagem", "O Quarto ao Lado", "Rivais", "Guerra Civil" e "Anora". Veja a lista completa dos 323 elegíveis aqui.
Brasil na corrida
"Ainda Estou Aqui" já havia sido pré-indicado pela Academia à categoria de Melhor Filme Internacional em dezembro de 2024. Compete com nomes já reconhecidos, que apareceram também entre os indicados ao Globo de Ouro, como "Emilia Peréz" (França), "A Garota da Agulha" (Dinamarca), "A Semente da Fruto Sagrado" (Alemanha), "Vermiglo" (Itália), entre outros.
Desde “Central do Brasil” (1998), também de Walter Salles, o Brasil não é indicado ao Oscar. Naquele ano, não só o longa era nomeado na categoria de Melhor Filme Internacional, como também Fernanda Montenegro estava na disputa pela de Melhor Atriz. A estatueta mesmo, nem Walter, nem Fernanda levaram para casa.
Para "Ainda Estou Aqui", a campanha segue ativa não só para a vaga entre os filmes internacionais, como também nas categorias de Melhor Filme, Melhor Atriz (Fernanda Torres), Melhor Ator Coadjuvante (Selton Mello), Melhor Direção (Walter Salles), Roteiro Adaptado (Murilo Hauser e Heitor Lorega) e Melhor Montagem (Affonso Gonçalves).
Veja abaixo a lista dos 207 filmes elegíveis à categoria de Melhor Filme no Oscar
*Os títulos dos filmes estão em inglês, conforme divulgado pela Academia.
- "Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life"
- "Abigail"
- "The Absence of Eden"
- "Albany Road"
- "Alien: Romulus"
- "All We Imagine as Light"
- "Am I Racist?"
- "The American Society of Magical Negroes"
- "American Star"
- "Anora"
- "The Apprentice"
- "Argylle"
- "Arthur the King"
- "Babes"
- "Babygirl"
- "Back to Black"
- "Bad Actor: A Hollywood Ponzi Scheme"
- "Band of Maharajas"
- "The Beast"
- "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice"
- "Better Man"
- "Between the Temples"
- "The Bikeriders"
- "Black Dog"
- "Blink Twice"
- "Blitz"
- "Bob Marley: One Love"
- "Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin."
- "The Book of Clarence"
- "The Brutalist"
- "Bull Street"
- "Cabrini"
- "Challengers"
- "City of Dreams"
- "Civil War"
- "Close to You"
- "A Complete Unknown"
- "Conclave"
- "The Count of Monte Cristo"
- "The Critic"
- "Cuckoo"
- "Daddio"
- "Dandelion"
- "Day of the Fight"
- "The Dead Don't Hurt"
- "Deadpool & Wolverine"
- "The Deliverance"
- "Despicable Me 4"
- "Dìdi"
- "A Different Man"
- "Drive-Away Dolls"
- "Dune: Part Two"
- "Elton John: Never Too Late"
- "Emilia Pérez"
- "The End"
- "Evil Does Not Exist"
- "Exhibiting Forgiveness"
- "Ezra"
- "The Fall Guy"
- "Fancy Dance"
- "The Fire Inside"
- "Firebrand"
- "Flow"
- "Fly Me to the Moon"
- "The Forge"
- "Fresh Kills"
- "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga"
- "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire"
- "Ghostlight"
- "Gladiator II"
- "Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire"
- "Good One"
- "Goodrich"
- "The Greatest Hits"
- "Green Border"
- "Handling the Undead"
- "Hard Truths"
- "Here"
- "Heretic"
- "His Three Daughters"
- "Hit Man"
- "The Hopeful"
- "Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1"
- "How to Make Millions before Grandma Dies"
- "I Saw the TV Glow"
- "The Idea of You"
- "IF"
- "I'll Be Right There"
- "I'm Still Here"
- "Imaginary"
- "The Imaginary"
- "Immaculate"
- "In the Land of Saints and Sinners"
- "In the Summers"
- "Inside Out 2"
- "The Instigators"
- "It Ends with Us"
- "Janet Planet"
- "Joker: Folie à Deux"
- "Juror #2"
- "Kanguva"
- "The Keeper"
- "Kensuke's Kingdom"
- "Kinds of Kindness"
- "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"
- "Kneecap"
- "Kraven the Hunter"
- "Kung Fu Panda 4"
- "La Cocina"
- "The Last Front"
- "The Last Showgirl"
- "Last Summer"
- "Late Night with the Devil"
- "Lee"
- "Lisa Frankenstein"
- "Longing"
- "Longlegs"
- "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim"
- "Los Frikis"
- "Love Lies Bleeding"
- "Maria"
- "MaXXXine"
- "Megalopolis"
- "Memoir of a Snail"
- "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare"
- "Moana 2"
- "Monkey Man"
- "Mufasa: The Lion King"
- "My Old Ass"
- "My Penguin Friend"
- "National Anthem"
- "Never Let Go"
- "Nickel Boys"
- "Night Swim"
- "Nightbitch"
- "1992"
- "Nosferatu"
- "Oh, Canada"
- "One Life"
- "The Order"
- "Ordinary Angels"
- "The Outrun"
- "The People's Joker"
- "The Performance"
- "The Piano Lesson"
- "Piece by Piece"
- "Porcelain War"
- "Problemista"
- "Putul"
- "Queens"
- "Queer"
- "A Quiet Place: Day One"
- "A Real Pain"
- "Red One"
- "The Return"
- "The Room Next Door"
- "Rumours"
- "Santosh"
- "Sasquatch Sunset"
- "Saturday Night"
- "The Seed of the Sacred Fig"
- "Seeking Mavis Beacon"
- "September 5"
- "Shirley"
- "Sing Sing"
- "The Six Triple Eight"
- "Skincare"
- "Small Things like These"
- "Sometimes I Think about Dying"
- "Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot"
- "Spaceman"
- "Speak No Evil"
- "Strange Darling"
- "The Strangers – Chapter 1"
- "Stress Positions"
- "The Substance"
- "Sugarcane"
- "Suncoast"
- "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story"
- "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar"
- "Thelma"
- "The Thicket"
- "Tokyo Cowboy"
- "Touch"
- "Transformers One"
- "Trap"
- "Tuesday"
- "Twisters"
- "Ultraman: Rising"
- "Unstoppable"
- "Venom: The Last Dance"
- "Vermiglio"
- "Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"
- "The Watchers"
- "We Grown Now"
- "We Live in Time"
- "White Bird"
- "Wicked"
- "Wicked Little Letters"
- "Widow Clicquot"
- "The Wild Robot"
- "Wildcat"
- "Will & Harper"
- "William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill"
- "Wolfs"
- "Young Woman and the Sea"
- "Your Monster"