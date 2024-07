3ª temporada de 'The Bear' ('O Urso') chega ao streaming nesta quarta; saiba onde assistir

1 /8 “THE BEAR” — “Tomorrow” — Season 3, Episode 1 (Airs Thursday, June 27th) — Pictured: Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich. CR: FX. (THE BEAR SEASON 3)

2 /8 “THE BEAR” — “Tomorrow” — Season 3, Episode 1 (Airs Thursday, June 27th) — Pictured: Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu. CR: FX. (THE BEAR SEASON 3)

3/8 “THE BEAR” — “Tomorrow” — Season 3, Episode 1 (Airs Thursday, June 27th) — Pictured: (l-r) Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu. CR: FX. (THE BEAR SEASON 3)