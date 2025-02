Empresário ganhou US$ 12 bilhões mandando outros ao espaço, mas não tem planos de sair da Terra Peter Beck transformou um sonho audacioso em um império bilionário, provando que visão estratégica e uma abordagem analítica ao risco são pilares fundamentais no mundo dos negócios

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JUNE 10: RocketLab CEO, Peter Beck poses for a portrait at the company's Auckland headquarters on June 10, 2015 in Auckland, New Zealand. The Rutherford, a battery-powered rocket engine printed on 3D parts developed by New Zealand space technology company, RocketLab, is set to reduce the cost for companies to send satellites to space by as much as US$5-45 million. Test flights will begin this year with a goal to provide commercial launch operations by 2016. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images) (Phil Walter/Getty Images)