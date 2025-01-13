Venezuela reabre fronteira com Colômbia 3 dias após fechamento para posse de Maduro

O governador do estado de Táchira, na Venezuela, o chavista Freddy Bernal, anunciou nesta segunda-feira, 13, a reabertura da fronteira terrestre com a Colômbia, após o fechamento na última sexta-feira devido, conforme disse, a informações de uma suposta “conspiração internacional”.
O fechamento da passagem entre os dois países aconteceu em paralelo à cerimônia da questionada posse presidencial, na qual Nicolás Maduro iniciou um terceiro mandato de seis anos no poder, apesar das denúncias de “ilegitimidade”.
“A fronteira, mais uma vez, aberta. O estado e o país em total paz e tranquilidade, em perfeita fusão cívica, militar, policial”, declarou Bernal em um vídeo divulgado no Instagram, a partir de um posto de migração entre os dois países.
O governador disse que o país está em “paz”, e rejeitou o pedido do ex-presidente colombiano Álvaro Uribe de uma “intervenção militar” na Venezuela para tirar Maduro do poder, considerando que o vencedor das eleições foi o líder opositor Edmundo González Urrutia.
“O país em paz, que é o que todos nós queremos, paz para a Venezuela, paz para a Colômbia, chega de violência, chega de ameaças da Colômbia, chega de ameaças do nefasto Álvaro Uribe inventando invasões, ninguém quer guerra aqui, ninguém quer invasões aqui”, acrescentou.
Na sexta-feira passada, quando Bernal anunciou o fechamento da fronteira, ele afirmou que tinha “controle absoluto” na região, razão pela qual se comprometeu a assegurar, “em qualquer circunstância, a tranquilidade e a paz de todo o povo de Táchira”.
De acordo com a agência de migração da Colômbia, a normalidade reinou nos últimos dias nos principais postos de fronteira entre o país e a Venezuela.
Colômbia e Venezuela compartilham uma fronteira de 2.219 quilômetros, onde vivem cerca de 12 milhões de pessoas.
Protestos contra Nicolás Maduro em Caracas, nesta quinta, 9
A protester holds a sign reading 'On January 10, (Venezuela's opposition candidate) Edmundo Gonzalez, President', in Madrid on January 9, 2025 during a demonstration for democracy in Venezuela, and in support of Venezuela's opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, on the eve of the Venezuela's presidential inauguration. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)
during a protest called by the opposition on the eve of the presidential inauguration, in Caracas on January 9, 2025. Venezuela is on tenterhooks facing demonstrations called by both the opposition and government supporters a day before President Nicolas Maduro is due to be sworn in for a third consecutive term and despite multiple countries recognizing opposition rival Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the legitimate president-elect following elections past July. (Photo by Pedro MATTEY / AFP)
Demonstrators participate in a protest called by the opposition, in San Cristobal, Tachira State, Venezuela, on January 9, 2025, on the eve of the presidential inauguration. Venezuela is on tenterhooks facing demonstrations called by both the opposition and government supporters a day before President Nicolas Maduro is due to be sworn in for a third consecutive term and despite multiple countries recognizing opposition rival Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the legitimate president-elect following elections past July. (Photo by Johnny PARRA / AFP)
A protester holds a sign reading '(President) Maduro, murderer' in Madrid on January 9, 2025 during a demonstration for democracy in Venezuela, and in support of Venezuela's opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, on the eve of the Venezuela's presidential inauguration. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)
A demonstrator talks to a police officer during a protest called by the opposition, in San Cristobal, Tachira State, Venezuela, on January 9, 2025, on the eve of the presidential inauguration. Venezuela is on tenterhooks facing demonstrations called by both the opposition and government supporters a day before President Nicolas Maduro is due to be sworn in for a third consecutive term and despite multiple countries recognizing opposition rival Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the legitimate president-elect following elections past July. (Photo by JOHNNY PARRA / AFP)
A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest called by the opposition, in San Cristobal, Tachira State, Venezuela, on January 9, 2025, on the eve of the presidential inauguration. Venezuela is on tenterhooks facing demonstrations called by both the opposition and government supporters a day before President Nicolas Maduro is due to be sworn in for a third consecutive term and despite multiple countries recognizing opposition rival Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the legitimate president-elect following elections past July. (Photo by Johnny PARRA / AFP)
Protesters hold Venezuela's flag in Madrid on January 9, 2025 during a demonstration for democracy in Venezuela, and in support of Venezuela's opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, on the eve of the Venezuela's presidential inauguration. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)
A protester holds a sign reading 'Nobody here wanted to leave, and everybody dreams to come back' in Madrid on January 9, 2025 during a demonstration for democracy in Venezuela, and in support of Venezuela's opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, on the eve of the Venezuela's presidential inauguration. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)
