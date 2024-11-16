Trump nomeia Chris Wright, executivo de petróleo, como secretário do Departamento de Energia

O presidente eleito dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, nomeou neste sábado o executivo do setor de petróleo e gás, Chris Wright, como novo líder do Departamento de Energia (DOE).
Wright é fundador e CEO da Liberty Energy, uma empresa de serviços petrolíferos com sede em Dever, também conhecido pela defesa do uso de combustíveis fósseis.
Com uma visão alinhada à de Trump sobre a necessidade de maximizar a produção de petróleo e gás, Wright deve ser uma figura central na implementação da agenda energética do presidente, que inclui o aumento da produção de combustíveis fósseis e o apoio à expansão da geração de eletricidade.
O empresário compartilha da visão do presidente eleito em relação a acordos globais para o combate ao aquecimento global, posicionando-se como um crítico feroz dos ativistas climáticos. No passado, chamou esse público de "alarmistas".
Em um vídeo publicado na rede social LinkedIn no último ano, Wright afirmou que "não há crise climática" e descartou a ideia de uma "transição energética" em direção a fontes renováveis.
Uso de combustíveis fósseis
Com um estilo irreverente, Wright se descreve como um "nerd da tecnologia" e defende o uso de combustíveis fósseis como chave para melhorar a economia e tirar as pessoas da linha de pobreza.
A nomeação de Wright para o cargo de Secretário de Energia precisa ser confirmada pelo Senado, e, se aprovada, ele substituirá Jennifer Granholm, que lidera o departamento na administração Biden. Granholm tem defendido energias renováveis, como eólica, solar e geotérmica, e apoiado a expansão de veículos elétricos.
Em contraste, Wright provavelmente priorizará políticas que incentivem a produção de petróleo e gás, além de promover uma abordagem mais flexível em relação ao uso de fontes energéticas tradicionais.
O Departamento de Energia também tem um papel crucial na gestão da Reserva Estratégica de Petróleo dos EUA, um estoque que Trump já sinalizou querer reabastecer. A agência é responsável por uma série de programas de subsídios e financiamentos voltados para o avanço de novas tecnologias energéticas, além de supervisionar a segurança nuclear e a gestão de resíduos de energia nuclear.
Decisão sobre o futuro energético
A demanda por energia nos Estados Unidos está em crescimento, impulsionada por fatores como o avanço da inteligência artificial, a popularização dos veículos elétricos e a crescente demanda por energia associada a criptomoedas.
A alta ocorre em um momento em que a produção de petróleo nos Estados Unidos atinge níveis históricos. Com a nomeação, especialistas debatem como Wright e o governo Trump podem expandir ainda mais essa produção continua em debate.
