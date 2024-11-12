Trump escolhe Mike Waltz como conselheiro de segurança nacional, diz Reuters

O presidente eleito Donald Trump escolheu o deputado republicano pela Flórida, Mike Waltz, para ser seu conselheiro de segurança nacional, segundo informações divulgadas pela Reuters na última segunda-feira, 11.
O cargo, que não requer confirmação do Senado como outros do gabinete, é responsável por informar o presidente sobre as principais questões de segurança nacional e coordenar as diferentes agências de inteligência.
Waltz, um Boina Verde aposentado do Exército, tem sido um dos principais críticos do papel da China no mundo. O republicano, que também serviu na Guarda Nacional como coronel, já expressou a necessidade dos EUA estarem prontos para um "potencial conflito" na região do Indo-Pacífico.
Em 2021, Waltz criticou publicamente a saída desastrosa do governo Biden do Afeganistão e elogiou as visões de política externa de Trump.
"Francamente, nosso establishment de segurança nacional e certamente muitas pessoas estão presas em velhos hábitos ruins no Pentágono e precisam dessa interrupção", disse Waltz durante um evento no início deste ano.
Carreira
Mike Waltz foi diretor de política de defesa dos secretários de defesa Donald Rumsfeld e Robert Gates (dos governos de George W. Bush) e foi eleito para o Congresso em 2018 para a vaga Ron DeSantis, que acabaria sendo eleito governador da Flórida.
Ele também é o presidente do subcomitê de Serviços Armados da Câmara que supervisiona a logística militar e também no comitê seleto de inteligência.
Em um livro publicado no início deste ano, Waltz apresentou uma estratégia de cinco partes para evitar a guerra com a China, incluindo armar Taiwan mais rápido, tranquilizar aliados no Pacífico e modernizar aviões e navios.
Sobre a Ucrânia, Waltz disse que suas opiniões evoluíram. Após a invasão da Ucrânia pela Rússia em 2022, ele pediu que o governo Biden fornecesse mais armas a Kiev para ajudá-los a repelir as forças russas. Mas durante um evento no mês passado, Waltz disse que tinha que haver uma reavaliação dos objetivos dos Estados Unidos na Ucrânia, segundo a Reuters.
Waltz elogiou Trump por pressionar os aliados da OTAN a gastar mais em defesa, mas, ao contrário do presidente eleito, não sugeriu que os Estados Unidos saíssem da aliança.
Waltz demonstrou sua lealdade a Trump no início deste ano quando apareceu na audiência do tribunal de Trump em Manhattan, em 16 de maio, em Manhattan - foi um dos poucos legisladores a fazê-lo.
