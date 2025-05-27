Mundo

Trump diz que Putin está 'brincando com fogo' em meio aos esforços pela paz na Ucrânia

Em uma postagem na rede social Truth Social, o presidente americano afirma que, se não fossem os Estados Unidos, muitas coisas ruins já teriam acontecido com a Rússia

Publicado em 27 de maio de 2025 às 14h06.

O presidente americano, Donald Trump, disse, nesta terça-feira, 27, que seu contraparte russo, Vladimir Putin, estava "brincando com fogo", ao fazer novas críticas ao chefe do Kremlin sobre os estagnados esforços de paz para pôr fim à guerra na Ucrânia.

"O que Vladimir Putin não percebe é que se não fosse por mim, muitas coisas realmente ruins já teriam acontecido com a Rússia, e eu quero dizer REALMENTE RUINS. Ele está brincando com fogo!", escreveu Trump em sua plataforma, Truth Social.

