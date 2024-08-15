Trump diz que Kamala seguirá 'Plano Maduro' se vencer eleição

O ex-presidente e candidato pelo Partido Republicano à presidência dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, disse nesta quinta-feira que se a atual vice-presidente e candidata do Partido Democrata à Casa Branca, Kamala Harris, vencer a eleição que os dois vão disputar em novembro, vai aplicar políticas “da Venezuela ou da União Soviética” no país.
“(Kamala) está se apresentando com o plano de (Nicolás) Maduro. Nós o chamamos de plano Maduro, é algo saído diretamente da Venezuela ou da União Soviética”, disse Trump em uma entrevista coletiva em seu clube de golfe particular em Bedminster, no estado de Nova Jersey, na qual classificou como "comunista" a proposta de controle de preços de sua adversária.
O local fica a pouco mais de 70 quilômetros da cidade de Nova York e é onde o ex-presidente passou a noite depois de sofrer uma tentativa de assassinato no mês passado em um comício no estado da Pensilvânia.
Trump iniciou a entrevista com um discurso focado na situação econômica do país e se referiu à proposta da candidata sobre uma proibição federal da especulação corporativa sobre os preços dos alimentos em seus primeiros 100 dias como presidente.
“Esse anúncio é uma admissão de que suas políticas econômicas fracassaram totalmente e causaram uma catástrofe em nosso país e no mundo”, declarou Trump sobre o Partido Democrata e o governo do presidente Joe Biden, ressaltando que os controles de preços ‘têm o impacto oposto’.
“Destrói tudo o que toca. Se ela assumir o cargo, suas finanças sofrerão (...) Enquanto isso, há milhões de imigrantes atravessando a fronteira e sequer sabemos quem são”, acrescentou Trump.
Nesta semana, em entrevista ao empresário Elon Musk na rede social X (ex-Twitter), Trump zombou ao afirmar que poderia fugir para a Venezuela se perder a eleição em novembro.
“Se algo acontecer com essa eleição, algo que seria um show de horrores, nos veremos da próxima vez na Venezuela”, disse, alegando que estaria muito mais seguro no país sul-americano do que nos EUA com um governo de Kamala Harris.
Former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives onstage to accept his party's nomination on the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, 2024.
Donald Trump, durante a Convenção Nacional Republicana, em Milwaukee
An overall view as former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump accepts his party's nomination on the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, 2024. Days after he survived an assassination attempt Trump won formal nomination as the Republican presidential candidate and picked Ohio US Senator J.D. Vance for running mate. (Photo by Pedro UGARTE / AFP)
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump embraces the firefighter uniform of Corey Comperatore as he speaks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to the firefighter uniform of Corey Comperatore after officially accepting the Republican presidential nomination on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after officially accepting the Republican presidential nomination on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after officially accepting the Republican presidential nomination on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump walks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump walks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump walks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump walks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after officially accepting the Republican presidential nomination on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
O candidato republicano à presidência, o ex-presidente dos EUA Donald Trump, fala após aceitar oficialmente a nomeação presidencial republicana no palco no quarto dia da Convenção Nacional Republicana no Fiserv Forum em 18 de julho de 2024, em Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
