Trump alinha-se com Musk e apoia vistos para trabalhadores qualificados nos EUA

1/13 Former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives onstage to accept his party's nomination on the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, 2024. Days after he survived an assassination attempt Trump won formal nomination as the Republican presidential candidate and picked Ohio US Senator J.D. Vance for running mate. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Day 4 - Republican Party presidential nominating convention)

2/13 Donald Trump, durante a Convenção Nacional Republicana, em Milwaukee (Day 4 - Republican Party presidential nominating convention)

3/13 An overall view as former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump accepts his party's nomination on the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, 2024. Days after he survived an assassination attempt Trump won formal nomination as the Republican presidential candidate and picked Ohio US Senator J.D. Vance for running mate. (Photo by Pedro UGARTE / AFP) (Day 4 - Republican Party presidential nominating convention)

