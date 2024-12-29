Trump alinha-se com Musk e apoia vistos para trabalhadores qualificados nos EUA

O presidente eleito dos Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, declarou neste sábado (28) ser favorável à concessão de vistos para trabalhadores estrangeiros qualificados, alinhando-se à posição de seu novo conselheiro, o bilionário da tecnologia Elon Musk, o que gerou preocupação entre seus apoiadores anti-imigração.
"Sempre gostei do programa [de vistos] H1-B, sempre fui a favor dos vistos, e é por isso que os temos", disse Trump ao jornal New York Post, em referência a funcionários de suas próprias empresas.
Nos últimos dias, alguns seguidores de Trump no setor tecnológico, incluindo Elon Musk, têm debatido com figuras conservadoras defensoras de uma postura anti-imigração.
Os vistos H1-B permitem que empresas contratem trabalhadores estrangeiros com qualificações específicas para os Estados Unidos e são amplamente utilizados no Vale do Silício, centro das empresas de tecnologia.
O discurso a favor dessas permissões preocupa um setor ultraconservador, especialmente porque Trump criticou os migrantes durante toda a sua campanha e foi eleito com uma agenda rígida contra a imigração.
Política anti-imigração de Trump
O próprio Musk, natural da África do Sul, já se beneficiou desse tipo de visto no passado.
"A razão pela qual estou nos Estados Unidos, assim como aqueles que construíram a SpaceX, Tesla e centenas de outras empresas [...] é o H1-B", escreveu na sexta-feira em sua rede social X, e prometeu "ir à guerra por este tema".
O ultradireitista Steve Bannon, ex-conselheiro de Trump na Casa Branca, criticou na sexta o que chamou de "fraude dos oligarcas do Vale do Silício para roubar os empregos dos cidadãos americanos".
Anteriormente, Trump havia se manifestado contra as permissões de trabalho H1-B, que classificava como "muito injustas para os trabalhadores americanos".
De fato, durante seu primeiro mandato, ele impôs restrições a esses vistos, que foram posteriormente suspensas pela administração do presidente em fim de mandato, Joe Biden.
Alguns apoiadores de Trump temem que ele seja influenciado por grandes doadores do setor de tecnologia, como Musk, e se afaste das promessas de sua campanha.
