Suspeito por nova tentativa de assassinato de Trump é indiciado por posse ilegal de armas Ryan Wesley Routh, que está preso desde domingo, pode ser alvo de novas acusações em breve; secretário de Justiça promete empregar "todos os recursos disponíveis" na investigação

This screengrab taken from AFPTV on September 16, 2024 shows Ryan Wesley Routh speaking during an interview at a rally to urge foreign leaders and international organisations to help provide humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians and Ukrainian servicemen from Mariupol in central Kyiv on April 27, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. US media said it was Routh, 58, who was arrested after US Secret Service agents "opened fire on a gunman" carrying an AK-47 style rifle near the boundary of Donald Trump's Florida golf course where the former president was golfing on September 15, 2024. (Photo by AFPTV / AFP) (Photo by AFPTV / AFP)/Freepik)