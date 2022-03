Rússia diz que faz cessar-fogo, mas Ucrânia confirma ataques

1. Ukrainian tanks move into the city, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol zoom_out_map 1/4 Ukrainian tanks move into the city, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

2. A view shows a damaged residential building in Mariupol zoom_out_map 2/4 A view shows a residential building, which locals said was damaged by recent shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Nikolay Ryabchenko (Nikolay Ryabchenko/Reuters)

3. FILE PHOTO: Fire is seen in Mariupol at residential area after shelling zoom_out_map 3/4 FILE PHOTO: Fire is seen in Mariupol at a residential area after shelling amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine March 3, 2022, in this image obtained from social media. Twitter @AyBurlachenko via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS (Reuters/Reuters)