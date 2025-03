Papa Francisco agradece orações e cita bombardeiros em Gaza em 1º discurso ao receber alta Médicos afirmaram que pneumonia bilateral foi curada, mas que Francisco precisará tomar alguns cuidados e repousar por dois meses

ROME, ITALY - MARCH 23: Pope Francis greets and blesses the faithful from a balcony of the Gemelli Hospital on March 23, 2025 in Rome, Italy. The 88-year-old pontiff was admitted to the hospital on February 14th with a respiratory tract infection and double ­pneumonia. The Vatican said yesterday that his overall health remains ­stable, with slight improvements. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images) (Francisco Origlia/Getty Images)