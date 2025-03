Palestino que ganhou Oscar é libertado por Israel; jornalista alega espancamento Em nota, as Forças de Defesa de Israel informaram que houve um confronto entre israelenses e palestinos perto de Susya, e que levou 'terroristas' para interrogatório

(L/R) Israeli journalist and filmmaker Yuval Abraham, US producer Rachel Szor, Emirati filmmaker Hamdan Ballal, Palestinian journalist and filmmaker Basel Adra pose in the press room with the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature for "No Other Land" during the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. Israeli journalist and filmmaker Yuval Abraham, Palestinian journalist and filmmaker Basel Adra accept the award for Best Documentary Feature for "No Other Land" (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) (Frederic J. Brown / AFP/ Getty Images)