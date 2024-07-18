Obama acredita que Biden deveria reconsiderar futuro de sua candidatura, diz jornal

1/11 Área onde assessores e políticos poderão assistir ao debate da CNN (Área onde assessores e políticos poderão assistir ao debate)

2/11 Área onde assessores e políticos poderão assistir ao debate (Área onde assessores e políticos poderão assistir ao debate)

3/11 Joe Biden desembarca em base na Geórgia, no caminho para o debate (Joe Biden desembarca em base na Geórgia, no caminho para o debate)

4/11 Caminhão exibe protesto contra Donald Trump nos arredores dos estúdios do debate, em Atlanta (Protestors Rally Outside CNN Center During Presidential Debate)

5/11 Manifestante protesta contra Joe Biden nos arredores dos estúdios do debate, em Atlanta (Protestors Rally Outside CNN Center During Presidential Debate)

6/11 Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump leaves the stage during a commercial break as he participates in the first presidential debate of the 2024 elections with US President Joe Biden at CNN's studios in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 27, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (President Joe Biden and Donald Trump hold presidential debate on CNN)

7/11 Pessoas reagindo ao debate em um pub em São Francisco, Califórnia (Pessoas reagindo ao debate em um pub em São Francisco, Califórnia)

8/11 Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump leaves the stage during a commercial break as he participates in the first presidential debate of the 2024 elections with US President Joe Biden at CNN's studios in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 27, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (President Joe Biden and Donald Trump hold presidential debate on CNN)

9/11 Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump leaves the stage during a commercial break as he participates in the first presidential debate of the 2024 elections with US President Joe Biden at CNN's studios in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 27, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (President Joe Biden and Donald Trump hold presidential debate on CNN)

10/11 Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump leaves the stage during a commercial break as he participates in the first presidential debate of the 2024 elections with US President Joe Biden at CNN's studios in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 27, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (President Joe Biden and Donald Trump hold presidential debate on CNN)