Mundo

Obama acredita que Biden deveria reconsiderar futuro de sua candidatura, diz jornal

Para o democrata, as chances de vitória de Biden em sua campanha pela reeleição diminuíram consideravelmente

Barack Obama, ex-presidente dos Estados Unidos (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Barack Obama, ex-presidente dos Estados Unidos (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

EFE
EFE

Agência de Notícias

Publicado em 18 de julho de 2024 às 13h54.

O ex-presidente dos Estados Unidos Barack Obama disse aos seus círculos próximos que o atual presidente, Joe Biden, deve “reconsiderar seriamente” o futuro da sua candidatura, segundo publicou nesta quinta-feira o jornal “The Washington Post”.

De acordo com o jornal da capital americana, Obama acredita que as chances de vitória de Biden “diminuíram consideravelmente”.

