Nos EUA, juíza rejeita pedido de Trump para arquivar ação sobre documentos confidenciais

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 15: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a pre-trial hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court on February 15, 2024 in New York City. Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records last year, which prosecutors say was an effort to hide a potential sex scandal, both before and after the 2016 presidential election. Judge Juan Manuel Merchan is expected to rule whether the trial will begin as scheduled on March 25. Brendan McDermid-Pool/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Brendan McDermid-Pool/Getty Images)