Milícias xiitas do Iraque e rebeldes houthis reivindicam ataques contra Israel

O grupo de milícias xiitas pró-Irã Resistência Islâmica no Iraque assumiu a responsabilidade por três ataques de drones contra o norte de Israel nesta quarta-feira, e alertou que intensificará suas ações em resposta aos bombardeios israelenses na Faixa de Gaza e no Líbano.
“Os mujahidin da Resistência Islâmica realizaram três ataques separados com drones contra o norte das nossas terras ocupadas”, afirmou um comunicado do grupo xiita pró-Irã.
Além disso, frisou que realizou esses ataques "em apoio ao nosso povo na Palestina e no Líbano, e em resposta aos massacres cometidos pela entidade usurpadora contra civis, crianças, mulheres e idosos".
“A Resistência Islâmica no Iraque confirma que continuará suas operações, atacando os redutos inimigos a um ritmo crescente”, acrescentou.
A declaração é divulgada poucas horas depois de os rebeldes xiitas houthis do Iêmen, também apoiados pelo Irã, terem reivindicado na manhã de quarta-feira o lançamento de três "mísseis alados" contra Israel, e afirmarem que estão dispostos a realizar uma "operação conjunta contra o inimigo israelense".
Até agora, Israel não comentou esta informação.
Os novos ataques destes grupos, que constituem o chamado Eixo da Resistência, acontecem depois de o Irã ter alvejado Israel na terça-feira com mais de 200 mísseis, na segunda ação iraniana deste tipo desde abril.
Mourners in the Nahr al-Bared camp for Palestinian refugees gather for the funeral of commanders of the Popular Front For the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) group who were killed by an overnight Israeli air strike in Beirut, at the camp near Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli on September 30, 2024. (Photo by Fathi AL-MASRI / AFP)
(LEBANON-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT)
Mourners in the Nahr al-Bared camp for Palestinian refugees gather for the funeral of commanders of the Popular Front For the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) group who were killed by an overnight Israeli air strike in Beirut, at the camp near Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli on September 30, 2024. (Photo by Fathi AL-MASRI / AFP)
(LEBANON-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT)
A fighter fires live rounds into the air from an assault rifle during the funeral of two commanders and one member of the Popular Front For the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) group who were killed by an overnight Israeli air strike in Beirut, at the Beddawi camp for Palestinian refugees near Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli on September 30, 2024. (Photo by Fathi AL-MASRI / AFP)
(LEBANON-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT)
Mourners gather by ambulances transporting the bodies of two commanders and one member of the Popular Front For the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) who were killed by an overnight Israeli air strike in Beirut, during the funeral at the Beddawi camp for Palestinian refugees near Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli on September 30, 2024. (Photo by Fathi AL-MASRI / AFP)
(LEBANON-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT)
This overview from Lebanon's southern city of Tyre shows a cloud of smoke erupting after an Israeli air strike on the village of Qlayleh on September 30, 2024. (Photo by Kawnat HAJU / AFP)
(LEBANOJN-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT)
Iranians hold pictures of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli air strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on September 27, during an anti-Israel protest in Palestine Square in Tehran on September 30, 2024. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
(IRAN-LEBANON-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT)
Iranians hold pictures of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli air strike on Beirut's southern suburbs on September 27, during an anti-Israel protest in Palestine Square in Tehran on September 30, 2024. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)
(IRAN-LEBANON-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT)
A picture taken from northern Israel, along the border with southern Lebanon, on September 30, 2024 shows a fire following Israeli bombardment on an area of south Lebanon. The Israeli military said Tuesday troops have started "targeted ground raids" in villages of southern Lebanon. The incursions backed by airstrikes and artillery began "a few hours ago" and are targeting militant group Hezbollah "in villages close to the border" with Israel, a military statement said. (Photo by Jalaa MAREY / AFP)
(LEBANON-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT)
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in Beiruts southern suburb early on October 1, 2024. The Israeli military said Tuesday troops have started "targeted ground raids" in villages of southern Lebanon. The incursions backed by airstrikes and artillery began "a few hours ago" and are targeting militant group Hezbollah "in villages close to the border" with Israel, a military statement said. (Photo by Fadel ITANI / AFP)
(Exchanges of fire on Lebanon-Israel border after Hamas offensive)
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in Beiruts southern suburb early on October 1, 2024. The Israeli military said Tuesday troops have started "targeted ground raids" in villages of southern Lebanon. The incursions backed by airstrikes and artillery began "a few hours ago" and are targeting militant group Hezbollah "in villages close to the border" with Israel, a military statement said. (Photo by Fadel ITANI / AFP)
(Exchanges of fire on Lebanon-Israel border after Hamas offensive)
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in Beiruts southern suburb early on October 1, 2024. A Lebanese security official said Israel had conducted at least six strikes on south Beirut in the night from Monday to Tuesday, after Israel's army called on residents in the Hezbollah stronghold to evacuate. (Photo by ETIENNE TORBEY / AFP)
(Exchanges of fire on Lebanon-Israel border after Hamas offensive)