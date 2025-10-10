Mundo

María Corina Machado vence Nobel da Paz por liderança na Venezuela

Segundo o Comitê Nobel, "ela está recebendo o Prêmio Nobel da Paz por seu trabalho incansável na promoção dos direitos democráticos do povo da Venezuela"

Tamires Vitorio
Repórter

Publicado em 10 de outubro de 2025 às 06h02.

Última atualização em 10 de outubro de 2025 às 06h09.

A venezuelana María Corina Machado venceu o Nobel da Paz de 2025 por seu trabalho como oposição ao presidente Nicolás Maduro na Venezuela.

Segundo o Comitê Nobel, “ela está recebendo o Prêmio Nobel da Paz por seu trabalho incansável na promoção dos direitos democráticos do povo da Venezuela e por sua luta para alcançar uma transição justa e pacífica da ditadura para a democracia”.

Quem é María Corina Machado

Engenheira industrial de formação, María Corina é uma das principais vozes da oposição venezuelana. Ex-deputada, ganhou destaque entre 2011 e 2014 como crítica ferrenha tanto ao chavismo quanto a setores moderados da própria oposição. Em 2015, foi inabilitada politicamente e impedida de deixar o país, o que a manteve fora do cenário institucional por anos.

Fundadora do partido Vem Venezuela, em 2012, María Corina adotou uma postura de confronto direto ao regime, o que a tornou alvo de perseguições. Em 2023, venceu com ampla maioria as primárias da oposição, mas foi impedida de registrar sua candidatura às eleições presidenciais por uma inabilitação política renovada por 15 anos.

Nos últimos anos, ampliou sua base de apoio para além das elites tradicionais e passou a atrair multidões em regiões populares, inclusive em redutos historicamente chavistas. Mesmo fora da disputa oficial, se consolidou como principal liderança da oposição nas eleições de 2024.

