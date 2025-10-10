María Corina Machado vence Nobel da Paz por liderança na Venezuela

A venezuelana María Corina Machado venceu o Nobel da Paz de 2025 por seu trabalho como oposição ao presidente Nicolás Maduro na Venezuela.

Segundo o Comitê Nobel, “ela está recebendo o Prêmio Nobel da Paz por seu trabalho incansável na promoção dos direitos democráticos do povo da Venezuela e por sua luta para alcançar uma transição justa e pacífica da ditadura para a democracia”.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2025 #NobelPeacePrize to Maria Corina Machado for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to… pic.twitter.com/Zgth8KNJk9

