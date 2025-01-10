Líder opositora venezuelana diz estar em “lugar seguro” após denúncia de “retenção”

1/9 Protestos contra Nicolás Maduro em Caracas, nesta quinta, 9 (Protestos contra Nicolás Maduro em Caracas, nesta quinta, 9)

2/9 A protester holds a sign reading 'On January 10, (Venezuela's opposition candidate) Edmundo Gonzalez, President', in Madrid on January 9, 2025 during a demonstration for democracy in Venezuela, and in support of Venezuela's opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, on the eve of the Venezuela's presidential inauguration. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP) (Protestos contra Nicolás Maduro em Caracas, nesta quinta, 9)

3/9 during a protest called by the opposition on the eve of the presidential inauguration, in Caracas on January 9, 2025. Venezuela is on tenterhooks facing demonstrations called by both the opposition and government supporters a day before President Nicolas Maduro is due to be sworn in for a third consecutive term and despite multiple countries recognizing opposition rival Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the legitimate president-elect following elections past July. (Photo by Pedro MATTEY / AFP) (Protestos contra Nicolás Maduro em Caracas, nesta quinta, 9)

4/9 Demonstrators participate in a protest called by the opposition, in San Cristobal, Tachira State, Venezuela, on January 9, 2025, on the eve of the presidential inauguration. Venezuela is on tenterhooks facing demonstrations called by both the opposition and government supporters a day before President Nicolas Maduro is due to be sworn in for a third consecutive term and despite multiple countries recognizing opposition rival Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the legitimate president-elect following elections past July. (Photo by Johnny PARRA / AFP) (Protestos contra Nicolás Maduro em Caracas, nesta quinta, 9)

5/9 A protester holds a sign reading '(President) Maduro, murderer' in Madrid on January 9, 2025 during a demonstration for democracy in Venezuela, and in support of Venezuela's opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, on the eve of the Venezuela's presidential inauguration. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP) (Protestos contra Nicolás Maduro em Caracas, nesta quinta, 9)

6/9 A demonstrator talks to a police officer during a protest called by the opposition, in San Cristobal, Tachira State, Venezuela, on January 9, 2025, on the eve of the presidential inauguration. Venezuela is on tenterhooks facing demonstrations called by both the opposition and government supporters a day before President Nicolas Maduro is due to be sworn in for a third consecutive term and despite multiple countries recognizing opposition rival Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the legitimate president-elect following elections past July. (Photo by JOHNNY PARRA / AFP) (Protestos contra Nicolás Maduro em Caracas, nesta quinta, 9)

7/9 A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest called by the opposition, in San Cristobal, Tachira State, Venezuela, on January 9, 2025, on the eve of the presidential inauguration. Venezuela is on tenterhooks facing demonstrations called by both the opposition and government supporters a day before President Nicolas Maduro is due to be sworn in for a third consecutive term and despite multiple countries recognizing opposition rival Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the legitimate president-elect following elections past July. (Photo by Johnny PARRA / AFP) (Protestos contra Nicolás Maduro em Caracas, nesta quinta, 9)

8/9 Protesters hold Venezuela's flag in Madrid on January 9, 2025 during a demonstration for democracy in Venezuela, and in support of Venezuela's opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, on the eve of the Venezuela's presidential inauguration. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP) (Protestos contra Nicolás Maduro em Caracas, nesta quinta, 9)