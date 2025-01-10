Líder opositora venezuelana diz estar em “lugar seguro” após denúncia de “retenção”

A líder opositora venezuelana María Corina Machado disse nesta quinta-feira, 9, que está em um “lugar seguro”, após a equipe de seu aliado e ex-candidato presidencial, Edmundo González Urrutia, denunciar seu “sequestro” - mais tarde descrito como “retenção” por seus colaboradores - e posterior libertação após ela participar de um protesto em Caracas na véspera da posse presidencial.
“Agora estou em um lugar seguro e com mais determinação do que nunca para continuar com vocês até o fim”, escreveu ela no X (ex-Twitter).
Como González pode tentar voltar à Venezuela para cumprir promessa de tomar posse no lugar de Maduro
Machado afirmou que, quando as “forças repressivas do regime” a detiveram, uma pessoa foi atingida por um tiro. “Meu coração está com o venezuelano que foi baleado e ferido quando as forças repressivas do regime me detiveram”, disse.
“Obrigado a todos os cidadãos que foram às ruas para reivindicar nossa vitória (na eleição) de 28 de julho e reivindicá-la”, acrescentou.
O Comando Con Vzla, grupo de oposição ao governo de Nicolás Maduro, denunciou que Machado foi detida após liderar uma manifestação em Caracas para reivindicar a vitória de Edmudo González na eleição presidencial de 28 de julho, apesar de o órgão eleitoral do país ter proclamado o atual como vencedor.
O resultado oficial é considerado pela oposição e parte da comunidade internacional como fruto de fraude.
No X, o grupo de oposição disse que a ex-deputada foi detida depois de ser “interceptada e derrubada da moto em que estava”.
“No incidente, armas de fogo foram disparadas. Ela foi levada à força. Durante o período de seu sequestro, ela foi forçada a gravar vários vídeos e depois foi liberada”, acrescentou.
Machado reapareceu hoje, depois de 133 dias escondida, para liderar a mobilização em Caracas, que contou com a presença de cerca de mil pessoas.
Apoiado pelas autoridades eleitorais, controladas por aliados, Maduro se prepara para assumir um novo mandato nesta sexta-feira, enquanto González alega que tomará posse no mesmo dia na Venezuela.
-
1/9
Protestos contra Nicolás Maduro em Caracas, nesta quinta, 9
(Protestos contra Nicolás Maduro em Caracas, nesta quinta, 9)
-
2/9
A protester holds a sign reading 'On January 10, (Venezuela's opposition candidate) Edmundo Gonzalez, President', in Madrid on January 9, 2025 during a demonstration for democracy in Venezuela, and in support of Venezuela's opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, on the eve of the Venezuela's presidential inauguration. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)
(Protestos contra Nicolás Maduro em Caracas, nesta quinta, 9)
-
3/9
during a protest called by the opposition on the eve of the presidential inauguration, in Caracas on January 9, 2025. Venezuela is on tenterhooks facing demonstrations called by both the opposition and government supporters a day before President Nicolas Maduro is due to be sworn in for a third consecutive term and despite multiple countries recognizing opposition rival Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the legitimate president-elect following elections past July. (Photo by Pedro MATTEY / AFP)
(Protestos contra Nicolás Maduro em Caracas, nesta quinta, 9)
-
4/9
Demonstrators participate in a protest called by the opposition, in San Cristobal, Tachira State, Venezuela, on January 9, 2025, on the eve of the presidential inauguration. Venezuela is on tenterhooks facing demonstrations called by both the opposition and government supporters a day before President Nicolas Maduro is due to be sworn in for a third consecutive term and despite multiple countries recognizing opposition rival Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the legitimate president-elect following elections past July. (Photo by Johnny PARRA / AFP)
(Protestos contra Nicolás Maduro em Caracas, nesta quinta, 9)
-
5/9
A protester holds a sign reading '(President) Maduro, murderer' in Madrid on January 9, 2025 during a demonstration for democracy in Venezuela, and in support of Venezuela's opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, on the eve of the Venezuela's presidential inauguration. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)
(Protestos contra Nicolás Maduro em Caracas, nesta quinta, 9)
-
6/9
A demonstrator talks to a police officer during a protest called by the opposition, in San Cristobal, Tachira State, Venezuela, on January 9, 2025, on the eve of the presidential inauguration. Venezuela is on tenterhooks facing demonstrations called by both the opposition and government supporters a day before President Nicolas Maduro is due to be sworn in for a third consecutive term and despite multiple countries recognizing opposition rival Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the legitimate president-elect following elections past July. (Photo by JOHNNY PARRA / AFP)
(Protestos contra Nicolás Maduro em Caracas, nesta quinta, 9)
-
7/9
A demonstrator shouts slogans during a protest called by the opposition, in San Cristobal, Tachira State, Venezuela, on January 9, 2025, on the eve of the presidential inauguration. Venezuela is on tenterhooks facing demonstrations called by both the opposition and government supporters a day before President Nicolas Maduro is due to be sworn in for a third consecutive term and despite multiple countries recognizing opposition rival Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as the legitimate president-elect following elections past July. (Photo by Johnny PARRA / AFP)
(Protestos contra Nicolás Maduro em Caracas, nesta quinta, 9)
-
8/9
Protesters hold Venezuela's flag in Madrid on January 9, 2025 during a demonstration for democracy in Venezuela, and in support of Venezuela's opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, on the eve of the Venezuela's presidential inauguration. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)
(Protestos contra Nicolás Maduro em Caracas, nesta quinta, 9)
-
9/9
A protester holds a sign reading 'Nobody here wanted to leave, and everybody dreams to come back' in Madrid on January 9, 2025 during a demonstration for democracy in Venezuela, and in support of Venezuela's opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, on the eve of the Venezuela's presidential inauguration. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)
(Protestos contra Nicolás Maduro em Caracas, nesta quinta, 9)