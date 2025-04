Líder de golpe de Estado, general Nguema vence eleições presidenciais no Gabão com 90% dos votos Agora, o governo do general enfrentará inúmeros desafios, entre eles o desemprego, cortes de energia e água, estradas deterioradas, falta de escolas e hospitais deficientes

Gabon's military leader and Presidential candidate Brice Oligui Nguema (C) reacts after casting his ballot at the Centre Urban Pilot school polling station in Libreville on April 12, 2025 during Gabon's presidential election. Gabonese voters began casting ballots on April 12, 2025 in a presidential election with eight candidates that is widely expected to make junta chief Brice Oligui Nguema the oil-rich central African country's first elected leader since his 2023 coup. (Photo by Nao Mukadi / AFP) (AFP)