Kamala Harris vira Mulher-Maravilha e ícone feminista na Convenção Democrata

1/8 Estande com foto de Kamala Harris como heroína no Dempalooza, em Chicago (Estande com foto de Kamala Harris como heroína no Dempalooza, em Chicago)

2/8 . The lightning rise of Kamala Harris in the race for the White House has energized Democrats across the United States -- but it is also delivering a boost to merchandise vendors. At the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week, a cornucopia of swag themed around the internet-friendly vice president and her running mate Tim Walz is enticing delegates to part with their cash. (Photo by MATTHEW HATCHER / AFP) (Camisetas e outros produtos de apoio à candidatura da vice-presidente Kamala Harris nas ruas de Chicago durante a Convenção Democrata)

3/8 Harris memorabilia is seen on sale on the second day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) outside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 20, 2024. The lightning rise of Kamala Harris in the race for the White House has energized Democrats across the United States -- but it is also delivering a boost to merchandise vendors. At the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week, a cornucopia of swag themed around the internet-friendly vice president and her running mate Tim Walz is enticing delegates to part with their cash. (Photo by Eva HAMBACH / AFP) (Camisetas e outros produtos de apoio à candidatura da vice-presidente Kamala Harris nas ruas de Chicago durante a Convenção Democrata)

4/8 A person wears sneakers with Kamala Harris's initials on the second day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 20, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party’s nomination for president at the DNC which runs from August 19-22 in Chicago. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Democratic National Convention - Day 2)

5/8 (Produtos à base de planta sendo vendidos no McCormick Center, onde acontece o Dempalooza)

6/8 (Buttons apoio à candidatura da vice-presidente Kamala Harris nas ruas de Chicago durante a Convenção Democrata)

7/8 (Buttons com mensagens de apoio a Kamala Harris)