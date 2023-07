Guerra na Ucrânia, Venezuela e acordo Mercosul: o que diz a declaração final da Cúpula Celac-UE

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JULY 18: (L to R) President of the European Council Charles Michel, the President of Argentina Alberto Fernandez, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the CELAC President pro tempore Prime Minister Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves are walking for a press conference at the end of an European Union and Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) summit in the Europa, the EU Council headquarter on July 18, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. At the end, they declare: 'We welcome the EU-Caribbean Leaders' meeting, as a tangible sign of strengthening of institutional engagement between the EU and the Caribbean, having regard to the specific needs and interests of the sub-region.' (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images) (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

