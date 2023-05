G7 se diz preparado para manter a resiliência do sistema financeiro

Shunichi Suzuki, Japan's finance minister, second right, delivers the opening speech while seated next to Kazuo Ueda, governor of the Bank of Japan (BOJ), second left, at the Group of Seven (G-7) finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Niigata, Japan, on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Finance ministers and central bank governors from the world's wealthiest nations gather in Japan with a growing list of urgent issues to discuss, from the risk of more bank failures and the need for debt restructuring to the threat of a US default. Photographer: Kimimasa Mayama/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Kimimasa Mayama/Getty Images)

