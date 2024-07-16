Exame.com

Acesse o melhor conteúdo do seu dia, o único que você precisa.

EntrarAssinar

Mundo

Família real britânica é retirada de evento na ilha de Jersey após incidente de segurança

Rei Charles III e rainha Camila foram estavam em uma exposição ao ar livre na segunda-feira, 15

EFE
EFE

Agência de Notícias

Publicado em 16 de julho de 2024 às 08h34.

O rei Charles III e a rainha Camilla do Reino Unido foram retirados nesta segunda-feira, 15, de uma exposição ao ar livre durante visita à ilha de Jersey, no Canal da Mancha, após um incidente de segurança que acabou sendo confirmado como um "alarme falso".

De onde vem a fortuna da família real britânica?

De acordo com um porta-voz da realeza em comunicado divulgado para a imprensa local, Camilla estava tomando um sorvete quando um de seus acompanhantes se aproximou e sussurrou algo em seu ouvido, antes que os monarcas fossem escoltados para o hotel Pomme d'Or, nas proximidades, em St. Helier, capital da ilha.

Um membro da organização do evento deu o alarme e, após interromper a visita, fazer uma verificação completa da região e colocar os reis em segurança, as autoridades confirmaram que se tratava de um alarme falso e o programa foi retomado alguns minutos depois conforme estava previsto.

A viagem marca a primeira visita de um monarca britânico à ilha desde 2005, quando Elizabeth II comemorou o 800º aniversário da fidelidade de Jersey à monarquia inglesa.

Espera-se que Charles e Camilla terminem sua visita oficial na terça-feira na ilha de Guernsey, onde o monarca será homenageado com uma cerimônia em Saint Peter Port, a capital local.

  • Britain's incoming Prime Minister Keir Starmer and leader of the Labour Party, addresses the nation after his general election victory, outside 10 Downing Street in London on July 5, 2024, a day after Britain held a general election. Starmer became Britain's new prime minister, as his centre-left opposition Labour party swept to a landslide general election victory, ending 14 years of right-wing Conservative rule. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

    1/11 Britain's incoming Prime Minister Keir Starmer and leader of the Labour Party, addresses the nation after his general election victory, outside 10 Downing Street in London on July 5, 2024, a day after Britain held a general election. Starmer became Britain's new prime minister, as his centre-left opposition Labour party swept to a landslide general election victory, ending 14 years of right-wing Conservative rule. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) (BRITAIN-POLITICS-VOTE)

  • Britain's King Charles III (R) meets with Britain's incoming Prime Minister Keir Starmer during an audience at Buckingham Palace in London on July 5, 2024, a day after Britain held a general election. Starmer became Britain's new prime minister, as his centre-left opposition Labour party swept to a landslide general election victory, ending 14 years of right-wing Conservative rule. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP)

    2/11 Britain's King Charles III (R) meets with Britain's incoming Prime Minister Keir Starmer during an audience at Buckingham Palace in London on July 5, 2024, a day after Britain held a general election. Starmer became Britain's new prime minister, as his centre-left opposition Labour party swept to a landslide general election victory, ending 14 years of right-wing Conservative rule. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP) (BRITAIN-POLITICS-VOTE-ROYALS)

  • Britain's incoming Prime Minister Keir Starmer and leader of the Labour Party, and his wife Victoria pose on the steps of 10 Downing Street in London on July 5, 2024, a day after Britain held a general election. Starmer became Britain's new prime minister, as his centre-left opposition Labour party swept to a landslide general election victory, ending 14 years of right-wing Conservative rule. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

    3/11 Britain's incoming Prime Minister Keir Starmer and leader of the Labour Party, and his wife Victoria pose on the steps of 10 Downing Street in London on July 5, 2024, a day after Britain held a general election. Starmer became Britain's new prime minister, as his centre-left opposition Labour party swept to a landslide general election victory, ending 14 years of right-wing Conservative rule. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) (BRITAIN-POLITICS-VOTE)

  • Britain's incoming Prime Minister Keir Starmer and leader of the Labour Party, addresses the nation after his general election victory, outside 10 Downing Street in London on July 5, 2024, a day after Britain held a general election. Starmer became Britain's new prime minister, as his centre-left opposition Labour party swept to a landslide general election victory, ending 14 years of right-wing Conservative rule. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

    4/11 Britain's incoming Prime Minister Keir Starmer and leader of the Labour Party, addresses the nation after his general election victory, outside 10 Downing Street in London on July 5, 2024, a day after Britain held a general election. Starmer became Britain's new prime minister, as his centre-left opposition Labour party swept to a landslide general election victory, ending 14 years of right-wing Conservative rule. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (BRITAIN-POLITICS-VOTE)

  • Britain's King Charles III (R) welcomes Britain's incoming Prime Minister Keir Starmer during an audience at Buckingham Palace in London on July 5, 2024, a day after Britain held a general election. Starmer became Britain's new prime minister, as his centre-left opposition Labour party swept to a landslide general election victory, ending 14 years of right-wing Conservative rule. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP)

    5/11 Britain's King Charles III (R) welcomes Britain's incoming Prime Minister Keir Starmer during an audience at Buckingham Palace in London on July 5, 2024, a day after Britain held a general election. Starmer became Britain's new prime minister, as his centre-left opposition Labour party swept to a landslide general election victory, ending 14 years of right-wing Conservative rule. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP) (BRITAIN-POLITICS-VOTE-ROYALS)

  • Britain's King Charles III (R) welcomes Britain's incoming Prime Minister Keir Starmer during an audience at Buckingham Palace in London on July 5, 2024, a day after Britain held a general election. Starmer became Britain's new prime minister, as his centre-left opposition Labour party swept to a landslide general election victory, ending 14 years of right-wing Conservative rule. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP)

    6/11 Britain's King Charles III (R) welcomes Britain's incoming Prime Minister Keir Starmer during an audience at Buckingham Palace in London on July 5, 2024, a day after Britain held a general election. Starmer became Britain's new prime minister, as his centre-left opposition Labour party swept to a landslide general election victory, ending 14 years of right-wing Conservative rule. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP) (BRITAIN-POLITICS-VOTE-ROYALS)

  • Keir Starmer, novo premiê do Reino Unido, com sua mulher, Victoria

    7/11 Keir Starmer, novo premiê do Reino Unido, com sua mulher, Victoria (Keir Starmer, novo premiê do Reino Unido, com sua mulher, Victoria)

  • O primeiro-ministro britânico Keir Starmer e líder do Partido Trabalhista, se dirige à nação após sua vitória nas eleições gerais, em frente ao número 10 da Downing Street em Londres, em 5 de julho de 2024, um dia após a Grã-Bretanha realizar uma eleição geral.

    8/11 O primeiro-ministro britânico Keir Starmer e líder do Partido Trabalhista, se dirige à nação após sua vitória nas eleições gerais, em frente ao número 10 da Downing Street em Londres, em 5 de julho de 2024, um dia após a Grã-Bretanha realizar uma eleição geral. (BRITAIN-POLITICS-VOTE)

  • Keir Starmer, líder do Partido Trabalhista, durante comício

    9/11 Keir Starmer, líder do Partido Trabalhista, durante comício (Keir Starmer)

  • Keir Starmer, novo premiê do Reino Unido

    10/11 Keir Starmer, novo premiê do Reino Unido (Keir Starmer)

  • HITCHIN, ENGLAND - JULY 1: Labour Leader, Sir Keir Starmer, poses for photographers after delivering a stump speech at Hitchin Town Football Club on July 1, 2024 in Hitchin, England. Labour is still riding high in the polls with a 20-point lead over the Conservative Party. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

    11/11 HITCHIN, ENGLAND - JULY 1: Labour Leader, Sir Keir Starmer, poses for photographers after delivering a stump speech at Hitchin Town Football Club on July 1, 2024 in Hitchin, England. Labour is still riding high in the polls with a 20-point lead over the Conservative Party. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) (Keir Starmer Campaigns In The Home Counties As Election Day Comes Closer)

Acompanhe tudo sobre:Rei-Charles-III

Mais de Mundo

Investigadores desbloqueiam telefone do atirador em busca de motivo para ataque contra Donald Trump

Elon Musk promete doar R$ 245 milhões por mês para campanha de Trump

Trump pede que Robert Kennedy Jr receba "imediatamente" proteção do Serviço Secreto

Campanha de Biden ataca J.D. Vance e diz que ele se curvará a Trump

Mais na Exame

Brasil

Tramonte lidera as intenções de voto para prefeitura de BH, aponta pesquisa Genial/Quaest

Mercados

Galípolo, vendas do varejo nos EUA e Eneva (ENEV3): o que move o mercado

Mundo

Investigadores desbloqueiam telefone do atirador em busca de motivo para ataque contra Donald Trump

Guia de Carreira

5 dicas com exemplos para escrever uma boa bio para LinkedIn