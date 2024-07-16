Família real britânica é retirada de evento na ilha de Jersey após incidente de segurança

O rei Charles III e a rainha Camilla do Reino Unido foram retirados nesta segunda-feira, 15, de uma exposição ao ar livre durante visita à ilha de Jersey, no Canal da Mancha, após um incidente de segurança que acabou sendo confirmado como um "alarme falso".
De onde vem a fortuna da família real britânica?
De acordo com um porta-voz da realeza em comunicado divulgado para a imprensa local, Camilla estava tomando um sorvete quando um de seus acompanhantes se aproximou e sussurrou algo em seu ouvido, antes que os monarcas fossem escoltados para o hotel Pomme d'Or, nas proximidades, em St. Helier, capital da ilha.
Um membro da organização do evento deu o alarme e, após interromper a visita, fazer uma verificação completa da região e colocar os reis em segurança, as autoridades confirmaram que se tratava de um alarme falso e o programa foi retomado alguns minutos depois conforme estava previsto.
A viagem marca a primeira visita de um monarca britânico à ilha desde 2005, quando Elizabeth II comemorou o 800º aniversário da fidelidade de Jersey à monarquia inglesa.
Espera-se que Charles e Camilla terminem sua visita oficial na terça-feira na ilha de Guernsey, onde o monarca será homenageado com uma cerimônia em Saint Peter Port, a capital local.
-
1/11
Britain's incoming Prime Minister Keir Starmer and leader of the Labour Party, addresses the nation after his general election victory, outside 10 Downing Street in London on July 5, 2024, a day after Britain held a general election. Starmer became Britain's new prime minister, as his centre-left opposition Labour party swept to a landslide general election victory, ending 14 years of right-wing Conservative rule. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)
(BRITAIN-POLITICS-VOTE)
-
2/11
Britain's King Charles III (R) meets with Britain's incoming Prime Minister Keir Starmer during an audience at Buckingham Palace in London on July 5, 2024, a day after Britain held a general election. Starmer became Britain's new prime minister, as his centre-left opposition Labour party swept to a landslide general election victory, ending 14 years of right-wing Conservative rule. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP)
(BRITAIN-POLITICS-VOTE-ROYALS)
-
3/11
Britain's incoming Prime Minister Keir Starmer and leader of the Labour Party, and his wife Victoria pose on the steps of 10 Downing Street in London on July 5, 2024, a day after Britain held a general election. Starmer became Britain's new prime minister, as his centre-left opposition Labour party swept to a landslide general election victory, ending 14 years of right-wing Conservative rule. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)
(BRITAIN-POLITICS-VOTE)
-
4/11
Britain's incoming Prime Minister Keir Starmer and leader of the Labour Party, addresses the nation after his general election victory, outside 10 Downing Street in London on July 5, 2024, a day after Britain held a general election. Starmer became Britain's new prime minister, as his centre-left opposition Labour party swept to a landslide general election victory, ending 14 years of right-wing Conservative rule. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
(BRITAIN-POLITICS-VOTE)
-
5/11
Britain's King Charles III (R) welcomes Britain's incoming Prime Minister Keir Starmer during an audience at Buckingham Palace in London on July 5, 2024, a day after Britain held a general election. Starmer became Britain's new prime minister, as his centre-left opposition Labour party swept to a landslide general election victory, ending 14 years of right-wing Conservative rule. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP)
(BRITAIN-POLITICS-VOTE-ROYALS)
-
6/11
Britain's King Charles III (R) welcomes Britain's incoming Prime Minister Keir Starmer during an audience at Buckingham Palace in London on July 5, 2024, a day after Britain held a general election. Starmer became Britain's new prime minister, as his centre-left opposition Labour party swept to a landslide general election victory, ending 14 years of right-wing Conservative rule. (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP)
(BRITAIN-POLITICS-VOTE-ROYALS)
-
7/11
Keir Starmer, novo premiê do Reino Unido, com sua mulher, Victoria
(Keir Starmer, novo premiê do Reino Unido, com sua mulher, Victoria)
-
8/11
O primeiro-ministro britânico Keir Starmer e líder do Partido Trabalhista, se dirige à nação após sua vitória nas eleições gerais, em frente ao número 10 da Downing Street em Londres, em 5 de julho de 2024, um dia após a Grã-Bretanha realizar uma eleição geral.
(BRITAIN-POLITICS-VOTE)
-
9/11
Keir Starmer, líder do Partido Trabalhista, durante comício
(Keir Starmer)
-
10/11
Keir Starmer, novo premiê do Reino Unido
(Keir Starmer)
-
11/11
HITCHIN, ENGLAND - JULY 1: Labour Leader, Sir Keir Starmer, poses for photographers after delivering a stump speech at Hitchin Town Football Club on July 1, 2024 in Hitchin, England. Labour is still riding high in the polls with a 20-point lead over the Conservative Party. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
(Keir Starmer Campaigns In The Home Counties As Election Day Comes Closer)