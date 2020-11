Em meio às eleições e covid-19, americanos vão às ruas; veja fotos

9/9 TOPSHOT - Tyrone Carter a former NFL player from Minnesota Vikings leads a group of kids who support presidential candidate Joe Biden take a knee and block the road near a polling place in Minneapolis, Minnesota on November 3, 2020. - The US started voting Tuesday in an election amounting to a referendum on Donald Trump's uniquely brash and bruising presidency, which Democratic opponent and frontrunner Joe Biden urged Americans to end to restore "our democracy." (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images)