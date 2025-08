Drones ucranianos provocam incêndio em depósito de petróleo na Rússia Ataque neste domingo, 3, acontecem em Sochi, cidade costeira no sudoeste e conhecida por ter sediado os Jogos Olímpicos de Inverno em 2014

A handout photograph released by the Mayor of Sochi Andrey Proshunin in his Telegram channel on August 3, 2025, shows firefighters working at a fuel depot outside Sochi, after an overnight Ukrainian drone attack. An overnight Ukrainian drone attack sparked a fire at an oil depot in Sochi, the Russian resort that hosted the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, around 400 kilometres (250 miles) from the Ukrainian border, authorities said on August 3, 2025. Ukraine has regularly hit Russian oil and gas infrastructure in response to attacks