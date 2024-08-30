Donald Trump promete fecundação in vitro gratuita se voltar à Casa Branca

O candidato republicano Donald Trump prometeu que se vencer as eleições presidenciais de novembro, fará com que o governo ou as companhias de seguros assumam os custos dos tratamentos de fertilização in vitro (FIV) para "todos os americanos que precisem", mas não detalhou como seria o financiamento do programa.
"Hoje, anuncio em uma importante declaração que, sob a administração Trump, o seu governo pagará - ou a sua companhia de seguros será obrigada a cobrir - todos os custos associados ao tratamento de FIV", disse o magnata na quinta-feira, 29, durante um comício em Michigan.
Tema de campanha
Os direitos reprodutivos têm sido um dos principais pontos fracos de Trump desde que a Suprema Corte, com o apoio de juízes conservadores designados durante o seu primeiro mandato, eliminou em 2022 as garantias federais para o acesso ao aborto.
O tema ganhou mais notoriedade depois que um tribunal do Alabama decidiu em fevereiro que os embriões congelados criados mediante essa técnica devem ser considerados "crianças". Trump disse que apoiava a FIV depois que várias clínicas fizeram uma pausa em seus atendimentos após essa decisão.
"Queremos mais bebês", lançou o magnata, sem dizer detalhes sobre como funcionaria a sua proposta, incluindo de onde sairia o dinheiro para custeá-la.
Mas quando o anúncio foi revelado em uma entrevista à emissora NBC antes do evento, Trump concluiu que uma opção seria as companhias de seguros assumirem os gastos "sob ordem" do governo.
Poucos americanos têm planos de seguro que cobrem os tratamentos de fertilidade, com custos que superam os 20 mil dólares (R$ 112 mil, no câmbio atual) para uma única rodada de técnicas de FIV de 18 meses.
O ex-presidente sugeriu que, em seu eventual segundo mandato, os novos pais poderão deduzir "os principais gastos do recém-nascido" de seus impostos, proclamando-se "a favor da família".
Trump e sua adversária eleitoral, a vice-presidente democrata Kamala Harris, estão fazendo campanha em estados indecisos esta semana, quando entram na fase mais intensa da corrida pela Casa Branca.
Durante um comício na Geórgia, Kamala advertiu a seus seguidores que Trump sancionaria uma proibição nacional do aborto se vencer o pleito.
-
1/13
Former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives onstage to accept his party's nomination on the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, 2024. Days after he survived an assassination attempt Trump won formal nomination as the Republican presidential candidate and picked Ohio US Senator J.D. Vance for running mate. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
(Day 4 - Republican Party presidential nominating convention)
-
2/13
Donald Trump, durante a Convenção Nacional Republicana, em Milwaukee
(Day 4 - Republican Party presidential nominating convention)
-
3/13
An overall view as former US President and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump accepts his party's nomination on the last day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 18, 2024. Days after he survived an assassination attempt Trump won formal nomination as the Republican presidential candidate and picked Ohio US Senator J.D. Vance for running mate. (Photo by Pedro UGARTE / AFP)
(Day 4 - Republican Party presidential nominating convention)
-
4/13
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump embraces the firefighter uniform of Corey Comperatore as he speaks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
(2024 Republican National Convention: Day 4)
-
5/13
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to the firefighter uniform of Corey Comperatore after officially accepting the Republican presidential nomination on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
(2024 Republican National Convention: Day 4)
-
6/13
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after officially accepting the Republican presidential nomination on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
(2024 Republican National Convention: Day 4)
-
7/13
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after officially accepting the Republican presidential nomination on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
(2024 Republican National Convention: Day 4)
-
8/13
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump walks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
(2024 Republican National Convention: Day 4)
-
9/13
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump walks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
(2024 Republican National Convention: Day 4)
-
10/13
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump walks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
(2024 Republican National Convention: Day 4)
-
11/13
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump walks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
(2024 Republican National Convention: Day 4)
-
12/13
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks after officially accepting the Republican presidential nomination on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
(2024 Republican National Convention: Day 4)
-
13/13
O candidato republicano à presidência, o ex-presidente dos EUA Donald Trump, fala após aceitar oficialmente a nomeação presidencial republicana no palco no quarto dia da Convenção Nacional Republicana no Fiserv Forum em 18 de julho de 2024, em Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
(2024 Republican National Convention: Day 4)