Carro atropela vários pedestres durante desfile da vitória do Liverpool FC

Publicado em 26 de maio de 2025 às 16h23.
Última atualização em 26 de maio de 2025 às 16h24.
Um carro atropelou nesta segunda-feira, 26, vários pedestres em Liverpool, no norte da Inglaterra, durante o desfile da vitória do principal clube de futebol da cidade, o Liverpool FC, informou a polícia local.
Pouco depois das 18h00 (14h00 de Brasília), a polícia recebeu um aviso "após relatos de uma colisão entre um automóvel e vários pedestres" no centro da cidade. Um homem foi preso, segundo a polícia.