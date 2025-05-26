Mundo

Carro atropela vários pedestres durante desfile da vitória do Liverpool FC

De acordo com as autoridades locais, um homem foi preso, logo após a colisão

Police officers cover with an inflatable tent, behind a firefighter vehicle, the tents delimiting the scene of an incident in Water Street, on the sidelines of an open-top bus victory parade for Liverpool's Premier League title win, in Liverpool, north-west England on May 26, 2025. A car collided with a number of pedestrians in Liverpool, northern England, on May 26 evening during Liverpool FC's Premier League victory parade, police said. Police said they were contacted shortly after 6pm (1700 GMT) following reports of a collision between a car and a number of pedestrians in the city centre. One man has been arrested, according to the police, who did not say whether there were any casualties. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Paul ELLIS/AFP)

Publicado em 26 de maio de 2025 às 16h23.

Última atualização em 26 de maio de 2025 às 16h24.

Um carro atropelou nesta segunda-feira, 26, vários pedestres em Liverpool, no norte da Inglaterra, durante o desfile da vitória do principal clube de futebol da cidade, o Liverpool FC, informou a polícia local.

Pouco depois das 18h00 (14h00 de Brasília), a polícia recebeu um aviso "após relatos de uma colisão entre um automóvel e vários pedestres" no centro da cidade. Um homem foi preso, segundo a polícia.

